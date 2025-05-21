Former UFC champion T.J. Dillashaw explains why not calling fighters out was a career regret

T.J. Dillashaw recently shared his honest thoughts on fighters calling others out and admitted that it was one of his career regrets not to have taken part in the process. He explained how doing so could have been a major benefit to his career and encouraged others to do so.

Dillashaw achieved plenty of success during his career as he won the bantamweight championship on two occasions and successfully defended his title twice in his first reign. The 39-year-old was also involved in a memorable rivalry against his former Team Alpha Male teammate Cody Garbrandt, but despite the personal rivalry, he wasn't known for trash talk or calling others out.

In a recent episode of JAXXON PODCAST, Dillashaw admitted that he wished he had taken more initiative and called fighters out during his post-fight interviews. The former bantamweight mentioned that doing so would have garnered more attention for his fights and could have resulted in more lucrative paydays. He said:

"I wish I would have done a better job of that, because I'm always just so focused on the task at hand and who I'm fighting. I'm never thinking about what's next. I wish I would have done a better job of that cause I feel like I could have promoted myself a little bit better... I love calling someone out cause it's gonna build that much more hype on it and there's that much more attention, there's that much more money to be made."

Check out T.J. Dillashaw's comments below:

T.J. Dillashaw highlights a positive in calling another fighter out

T.J. Dillashaw also pointed out what he considers to be a positive in calling another fighter out.

In the aforementioned clip, Dillashaw said that calling fighters out could boost morale and even have a positive impact on a fighter's mentality ahead of their bout. He mentioned that calling somebody out may result in the fighter becoming more confidence rather than nervous:

"You're confident [when you call somebody out]. If you're out there calling someone out, you're obviously confident in that fight. That puts a statement on how confident you are in yourself."

Check out the full episode featuring T.J. Dillashaw below:

