Former UFC champion-turned-cop slams Fox News for using his daughter's image in a story about Antifa

Former UFC fighter Johny Hendricks has slammed Fox News and American conservative political commentator Jesse Watters for using his daughter's image in a story about Antifa during one of the channel's news segments.

The former welterweight champion-turned-cop took to Twitter to make it clear that his daughter doesn't have an opinion on Antifa and loves policemen because her father happens to be one. He wrote:

"Find another model! She’s cute, but she loves cops. Her dad is one @JesseBWatters #FoxNews"

Antifa, meaning anti-fascist, is a term used to describe people or a group of people who are left-wing idealists and oppose fascism, white supremacy, authoritarianism, racism, xenophobia, homophobia, etc. Antifa has been under the spotlight since Donald Trump became the 45th U.S. president back in 2017.

Hendricks' comments about cops could have been related to Antifa's severe criticism of the American police force with regards to the death of an unarmed black man named George Floyd, who passed away while in police custody back in May 2020.

Hendricks is a proud police officer based in Texas who joined the force after retiring from MMA in 2018.

Looking back at Johny Hendricks' journey in the UFC

Johny Hendricks retired from the sport following back-to-back defeats against Tim Boestch and Paulo Costa. In his prime, 'Bigg Rigg' was one of the most dangerous fighters in the welterweight division. From 2011 to 2013, he amassed an impressive six-fight winning streak in the octagon, earning a crack at welterweight gold against the legendary Georges St-Pierre.

St-Pierre seemed invincible at the time and was expected to comfortably get past Hendricks during their clash at UFC 167 back in November 2013. Hendericks, however, had other ideas. He bruised and battered 'Rush' throughout the fight, pushing the champ to the limit across five rounds.

However, fans in attendance and UFC president Dana White were shocked to find out that two judges had controversially scored the fight for St-Pierre, securing the Canadian a split decision win.

To date, many regard it as one of the most unfair judging decisions in UFC history.

GSP and Johny Hendricks went the distance for the belt! #OnThisDay in 2013...GSP and Johny Hendricks went the distance for the belt! #OnThisDay in 2013... GSP and Johny Hendricks went the distance for the belt! 🏆 https://t.co/lZ2MXHv7pI

In his next fight, however, Hendricks fought Robbie Lawler for the then-vacant welterweight gold and ended up winning via unanimous decision.

