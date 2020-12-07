Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo challenges a much bigger Jake Paul to a boxing match

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo is the latest to challenge YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul to a boxing match.

Jake Paul, who came to popularity as a content creator and YouTuber, has been making waves in the sporting world as of late. Paul went viral after knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson in a professional boxing match in the co-main event of the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr event last month.

Since then, Jake Paul has been talking about facing even bigger names in the combat sports world, including former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

I’m wiping my ass with Dillon Danis then Jake Paul vs. @TheNotoriousMMA will happen and will win. Don’t underestimate the Cleveland kid. I will continue to shock the world. https://t.co/qilrPU2Etk — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 1, 2020

According to Paul, he has been in contact with McGregor's team, and the Irish star supposedly 'understands':

“It’s very realistic. We are already talking to his team and he understands that it makes sense. I want to fight a couple of more people I think first. But, we are figuring that out. Because I wanna prove to the world that I’m gonna knock out all these fighters. So you know, Conor McGregor can maybe be like the final boss. If we were playing a video game he could be the final boss,"

While McGregor has yet to officially respond to any of Jake Paul's challenges, another former two-division UFC titleholder has stepped forward to issue his own challenge.

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo took to Twitter to call-out the trending YouTuber-turned-boxer:

Yo @jakepaul since you really think your a legit fighter by beating up on retired NBA D lister’s who really deserves a academy award for best fall. How about we fight and if I can’t stop you I’ll give all money to charity of your choice. #dontbescaredhomie 🖊 📄 pic.twitter.com/cLXKxLtNuY — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 6, 2020

"Yo @jakepaul, since you really think you're a legit fighter by beating up on retired NBA D-listers who really deserve an academy award for best fall, how about we fight, and if I can't stop you, I'll give all money to charity of your choice."

The text on the picture that Henry Cejudo posted reads:

"I hear you like to pick on smaller retired athletes...well here I am. It's time to bend the knee...punk!!!"

Jake Paul will have a massive size advantage over Henry Cejudo

If the Jake Paul-Henry Cejudo matchup does come into fruition, Paul will likely have a big size advantage over Cejudo.

Paul, who is listed as a cruiserweight, weighed in at 189-pounds for his fight against Nate Robinson, and stands at 6'1''.

Cejudo meanwhile, stands at just 5'4'', and competed in the UFC's 125-pound and 135-pound divisions.

While Paul may be the bigger athlete, Cejudo will have a major advantage in experience, having been an 18-fight MMA veteran, not to mention an Olympic gold medalist.

How do you see a boxing match between Jake Paul and Henry Cejudo playing out?