Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo challenges a much bigger Jake Paul to a boxing match

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo is the latest to challenge YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul to a boxing match.
Jake Paul, who came to popularity as a content creator and YouTuber, has been making waves in the sporting world as of late. Paul went viral after knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson in a professional boxing match in the co-main event of the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr event last month.
Since then, Jake Paul has been talking about facing even bigger names in the combat sports world, including former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.
According to Paul, he has been in contact with McGregor's team, and the Irish star supposedly 'understands':
“It’s very realistic. We are already talking to his team and he understands that it makes sense. I want to fight a couple of more people I think first. But, we are figuring that out. Because I wanna prove to the world that I’m gonna knock out all these fighters. So you know, Conor McGregor can maybe be like the final boss. If we were playing a video game he could be the final boss,"
While McGregor has yet to officially respond to any of Jake Paul's challenges, another former two-division UFC titleholder has stepped forward to issue his own challenge.
Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo took to Twitter to call-out the trending YouTuber-turned-boxer:
"Yo @jakepaul, since you really think you're a legit fighter by beating up on retired NBA D-listers who really deserve an academy award for best fall, how about we fight, and if I can't stop you, I'll give all money to charity of your choice."
The text on the picture that Henry Cejudo posted reads:
"I hear you like to pick on smaller retired athletes...well here I am. It's time to bend the knee...punk!!!"
Jake Paul will have a massive size advantage over Henry Cejudo
If the Jake Paul-Henry Cejudo matchup does come into fruition, Paul will likely have a big size advantage over Cejudo.
Paul, who is listed as a cruiserweight, weighed in at 189-pounds for his fight against Nate Robinson, and stands at 6'1''.
Cejudo meanwhile, stands at just 5'4'', and competed in the UFC's 125-pound and 135-pound divisions.
While Paul may be the bigger athlete, Cejudo will have a major advantage in experience, having been an 18-fight MMA veteran, not to mention an Olympic gold medalist.
How do you see a boxing match between Jake Paul and Henry Cejudo playing out?Published 07 Dec 2020, 15:40 IST