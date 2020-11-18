Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has been making significant announcements today.

Earlier today, Holloway took to social media to reveal that he's engaged to his long-time girlfriend, professional surfer Alessa Quizon. Following the announcement, the UFC confirmed that Max Holloway would be facing Calvin Kattar in an epic featherweight clash in the headliner of UFC Fight Night 186 in January.

Max Holloway took to Instagram to announce the news of his engagement and also shared several beautiful pictures with his girlfriend.

“She said yes,” Holloway wrote in the caption for his Instagram post.

Quizon is a native of Oahu, Hawaii and the #83 ranked surfer by the World Surf League. Holloway and Quizon reportedly started seeing each other in February earlier this year.

Betting odds released for Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar

Max Holloway is a former UFC featherweight champion in the promotion and when he goes up against surging contender Calvin Kattar in January, expect a firefight from the get-go. Holloway will be eager to get back on the win column after suffering back to back losses against reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245 and UFC 251, respectively.

However, before the pair of losses against Volkanovski, Max Holloway was regarded as the featherweight division's undisputed king. Blessed was on an incredible 14-fight winning streak in the 145 lbs division before the defeat against Volkanovski.

Calvin Kattar has six wins and two losses inside the Octagon since joining the UFC in 2017. The Boston Finisher has won four out of his last five bouts and holds knockout victories over Jeremy Stephens, former title challenger Ricardo Lamas, and Chris Fishgold. Calvin Kattar defeated Dan Ige via unanimous decision in the former's most recent Octagon appearance.

BestFightOdds have released the opening betting odds for the fight between Holloway and Kattar.

UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar (+170) vs. Max Holloway (-200) https://t.co/S0UewgeInO — BestFightOdds (@BestFightOdds) November 17, 2020

According to BestFightOdds, Max Holloway opened as a -200 betting favorite, while his counterpart, Calvin Kattar, opened as a +170 betting underdog.