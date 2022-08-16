"You talk that s**t, UFC's going to discipline you" - Former UFC fighter believes Luke Rockhold's criticism of fighter pay and bonuses could end up "hurting him"

Ahead of Luke Rockhold's return fight against Paulo Costa at UFC 278, the former middleweight champion has repeatedly criticized the UFC for its fighter pay structure, specifically highlighting the event bonuses handed out by the promotion.

During an interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, Rockhold slammed the fact that the UFC's post-fight bonuses haven't continued to grow alongside the promotion's rapid development.

Former UFC fighter-turned-comedian Brendan Schaub weighed in on Rockhold's fiery comments about post-fight bonuses being too low during a recent episode of his podcast.

"It's a fair point. Now, that being said, I don't know if UFC wants their champ being that guy. I wouldn't be surprised if this ends up hurting him. Even if he knocked Paulo Costa out in three seconds with a head kick, best KO we've ever seen, I don't think UFC gives him a title shot."

Schaub further explained that the UFC might take a harder stance against fighters who speak out against the promotion. He pointed out how this could effectively jeopardize or delay any hope Rockhold has of returning to the title picture.

"'Cause one of the downsides of talking that s***, which he is, which I appreciate, [is the] UFC's gonna discipline you. You have to walk through f*****g fire before you become a world champion. Before they give you the opportunity."

Watch the full podcast episode below:

Luke Rockhold is aiming for a title shot

Luke Rockhold has not fought since 2019. In his last outing, the Californian debuted at light heavyweight against Jan Blachowicz, who knocked the former 185-pound king out.

His return to action comes against a very formidable opponent in Paulo Costa, who is also looking to relaunch his championship charge after back-to-back losses.

Rockhold is a former middleweight champion and wants to regain his title. He spoke to Helen Yee ahead of his upcoming UFC 278 bout and outlined his plans.

"Next, I'm not going to do anything else [other than a title shot]. If I don't get it, they don't get it."

Rockhold stated that he is only targeting a title fight after a potential win against Costa and will not settle for anything less.

Catch Rockhold's interview with Helen Yee below:

However, any potential middleweight championship bout will have to wait until after UFC 281, where champion Israel Adesanya will put his belt on the line against former kickboxing foe Alex Pereira.

