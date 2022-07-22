Former UFC fighter Isaac Vallie-Flagg shares inspiring addiction recovery update

Former UFC fighter Isaac Vallie-Flagg recently opened up about his addiction problem.

Isaac Vallie-Flagg has had a long-term relationship with addiction. He has previously admitted that his addiction became so severe at one point that it began to harm his personal and professional relationships.

The 44-year-old recently took to his official Twitter handle to give his fans an update on his recovery. Isaac Vallie-Flagg revealed that he has been sober for 1604 days straight now.

The former UFC fighter also encouraged all of his fans to seek help for their recovery and wrote:

"1604 days without a drink or drug. At one point I couldn’t more than and hour without using. Recovery is possible all you have to do is ask for help. #RecoveryPosse"

Check out Vallie-Flagg's tweet below:

The American has previously fought in renowned MMA promotions like Strikeforce, UFC and Titan FC. His current MMA pro record reads 16 wins and seven losses.

Vallie-Flagg is currently fighting in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. He currently holds a record of 3-1-0 in the promotion and is next scheduled to fight Brad Kelly at BKFC 28 on August 27, 2022.

When former UFC fighter Isaac Vallie-Flagg was arrested for burglary

Back in 2018, the 44-year-old fighter was arrested on suspicion of burglary in Albuquerque, New Mexico. During the arrest, police also discovered drugs as well as several weapons, which included a firearm with a silencer.

bit.ly/2mS9DCr Former UFC fighter Isaac Vallie-Flagg was arrested today while "burglarizing a commercial property" in New Mexico. Details here --> Former UFC fighter Isaac Vallie-Flagg was arrested today while "burglarizing a commercial property" in New Mexico. Details here --> bit.ly/2mS9DCr https://t.co/Psd1u0UY1r

In an interview with MMA Fighting back in 2020, Vallie-Flagg recalled his arrest and opened up about his drug addiction:

“I got out of jail, went to a treatment center for 10 days and I wasn’t ready to stop [using drugs]. It’s not that I wasn’t ready. I really wanted to stop. I just hadn’t been beaten up enough. It still took a little bit more.”

The American fighter has been open about his drug addiction and his lifelong battle with it. Despite his difficulties, he has done an admirable job of overcoming his addiction and establishing a successful fighting career. Vallie-Flagg's recovery journey has demonstrated that he is not one to give up.

