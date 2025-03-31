Former UFC fighter revisits landing 'The Smashing Machine' role, details how Dwayne Johnson's MMA skills are

UFC and Bellator veteran Ryan Bader is taking a hiatus from fighting to dive into acting. He recently landed a role in 'The Smashing Machine,' an upcoming biopic chronicling the career of MMA pioneer Mark Kerr. The film also stars Dwayne Johnson and reportedly features Oscar nominee Emily Blunt as Kerr’s longtime partner.

Bader, known for his explosive performances inside the octagon, expressed excitement about joining the project. Speaking to Submission Radio, he said:

"I got a random call, actually a text, from the [producer]. All he said was, 'Hey, my name is Benny. I have a question about this MMA film,' and yeah, I think I blew him off for like two or three weeks, and then he finally kind of started pressing a little harder, and I got on FaceTime with him and you know, realized who he was and what they were trying to do, and then I heard 'The Smashing Machine,' which is, you know, those guys are my lineage in this in this sport. Anyway, I did a Zoom audition for Mark Coleman, so I ended up getting that part."

Bader also highlighted Johnson’s dedication to perfecting his MMA techniques for the role:

"You know, he's been fighting for 20 years, but you know, he obviously works hard and he went in there and did a training camp with real MMA fighters, you know, to get his skills up to look good and yeah, I've seen some, uh, I've seen a little bit of like the playbacks and they look good, you know, um, like I said, he worked super, super hard."

Although no release date has been set, industry insiders expect 'The Smashing Machine' to hit theaters in 2025.

Check out Ryan Bader's comments below (3:44):

Dana White weighs in on Dwayne Johnson playing Mark Kerr's biopic 'The Smashing Machine'

Dana White praised Dwayne Johnson’s commitment to the role, even suggesting that the superstar could earn an Oscar nomination if he nails the performance.

Mark Kerr, known by his moniker 'The Smashing Machine,' rose to prominence in the 1990s with his aggressive fighting style and later battled painkiller addiction. Johnson, who has built a reputation for relentless training and physical excellence, appears determined to honor Kerr’s legacy despite the challenges of the role.

Social media updates show 'The Rock' pushing his limits during filming—even sustaining an elbow injury—which underscores his dedication to bringing authenticity to Kerr’s turbulent journey.

Dana White, speaking with enthusiasm during an interview, highlighted Johnson’s seriousness, noting:

''I don’t know if you saw it, but he was showing on his Instagram the other day that he messed up his elbow. The Rock’ will kill this. He will nail this role. I know how serious he’s taking this, I know who’s working with him, and I know how hard he’s working on this film. I think that this could be the opportunity for ‘The Rock’ to actually be nominated for an Oscar.'' H/t: Collider]

