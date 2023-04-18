Former UFC fighter Ben Askren had some sharp words for the Guinness World holder for the most number of push-ups done within an hour. Not just 'Funky', but many fans voiced their criticisms regarding the athlete's form and posture.

Here's what Ben Askren said:

"I don't see him doing a damn rep."

Funky @Benaskren Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Lucas Helmke did 3206 pushups in 60 minutes to set a world record.



But….do these push-ups count??!? Lucas Helmke did 3206 pushups in 60 minutes to set a world record. But….do these push-ups count??!? https://t.co/kfnXpRNUf8 I don’t see him doing a damn rep twitter.com/barstoolsports… I don’t see him doing a damn rep twitter.com/barstoolsports…

A user with the handle 'guyinspace' said the following:

"I don't know what the hell those are. I do know that they are not push-ups."

KSA @guyinspace @Benaskren I don’t know what the hell those are. I do know that they are not push-ups. @Benaskren I don’t know what the hell those are. I do know that they are not push-ups.

Another user with the handle 'SodiumBenzoate' had a hilarious comment straight out of left field, saying:

"This is the exact move that got me my first kid and now my second kid [is] on the way. Ben, don't recommend this type of 'push-up'."

Here are some other reactions to the Guinness World record holder:

Mmatt @Matthew19549826 @Benaskren So he did 0 pushups in 60 minutes? I do that quite often actually. @Benaskren So he did 0 pushups in 60 minutes? I do that quite often actually.

Scott Butler @Butlersc3434 @Benaskren Turns out after watching this I can do a lot more push-ups then I thought @Benaskren Turns out after watching this I can do a lot more push-ups then I thought

Pay Dirt @paydirt413 @Benaskren You wouldn’t win the Presidential Fitness patch with those push ups @Benaskren You wouldn’t win the Presidential Fitness patch with those push ups

James @james95363 @Benaskren Per army standards they would never count this @Benaskren Per army standards they would never count this

Ben Askren's UFC stint

At one point in time, long before Ben Askren joined the premier MMA organization, 'Funky' was a force to be reckoned with. Askren's wrestling was the stuff of legend among hardcore MMA fans, who swore by the Olympian and NCAA Division I skill in the cage.

Like many grappling-heavy specialists in MMA, Askren chose to use his superior wrestling to win fights on the ground, using minimal striking to set up lethal grappling sequences. Ben Askren has six knockout finishes in his career, but none of them happened on the feet.

Check out Ben Askren's highlights below:

'Funky' Ben Askren held titles in ONE Championship and Bellator, defending both multiple times. Prior to joining the UFC, Askren was undefeated and many were interested to see how the all-American wrestler would fare in the most challenging proving ground in MMA.

While Askren won his first bout against Robbie Lawler controversially via bulldog choke, a fight that some thought referee Herb Dean might have prematurely stopped, he took quite a bit of damage.

Askren's fall began in his next fight when he was matched up against Jorge Masvidal. 'Funky' took many jibes at 'Gamebred' and questioned his ability ahead of the fight.

At UFC 239, Askren was on the receiving end of one of the most brutal flying-knee knockouts in the history of the UFC. As if the knee wasn't enough, 'Gamebred' landed two more 'super necessary' shots to the unconscious Askren.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist A year ago today Jorge Masvidal delivered a first class ticket to the shadow realm to Ben Askren A year ago today Jorge Masvidal delivered a first class ticket to the shadow realm to Ben Askren https://t.co/gwElnX5aMu

Askren faced grappling phenom Demian Maia in his third and final UFC fight. Askren engaged in lackluster striking exchanges with the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and failed to take Maia down on repeated occasions.

In the third round, Maia managed to take Askren's back and locked in a rear-naked choke. Askren decided to go out his shield and not tap to the submission, thereby being put to sleep by Maia.

Following the loss, Askren announced his retirement from MMA.

Poll : 0 votes