Former UFC fighter shares three-word reaction to Joe Rogan updating X bio to 'Dragon Believer'

Joe Rogan's recent X/Twitter response to Joy Behar's swipe at him has drawn the attention of a former UFC middleweight. Behar, a co-host of 'The View,' recently criticized the popular podcaster and accused Rogan of being a source of misinformation.

Among the drawbacks she accused him of was believing in dragons, mythological creatures found in several cultures. In response to Behar's jabs, Rogan made a tongue-in-cheek change to his X/Twitter bio, adding 'Dragon Believer' to the section, earning Tim Kennedy's approval.

The ex-UFC 185-pounder took to his Instagram stories to share his thoughts on Rogan's response to his latest critic:

"@joerogan doesn't give a...."

A screenshot of Tim Kennedy's Instagram story about Joe Rogan

The UFC commentator has drawn tremendous criticism over the years. This is primarily due to how much more right-wing adjacent he has become. Besides agreeing with more right-wing leaning policies, he has also received backlash for hosting controversial political commentators like Alex Jones.

Jones is notorious for promoting the harmful conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax to facilitate stricter gun control legislation. Moreover, he accused the grieving parents of the murdered children of being crisis actors.

This has led to extreme criticism from many in the American political sphere. However, this never stopped Rogan from platforming Jones, who has been a guest on his podcast several times. This is also not the first time that Rogan has been accused of spreading misinformation or disinformation in another case.

The aforementioned criticism came from Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, who even attacked the podcaster's IQ.

Elon Musk also approved of Joe Rogan's 'Dragon Believer' X/Twitter bio change

Following Joe Rogan's decision to add 'Dragon Believer' to his X/Twitter bio, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted out his approval of the UFC commentator's tongue-in-cheek action, which he often does, frequently voicing his support for Rogan on social media.

"Have to say that @joerogan's profile description is awesome"

Expand Tweet

The podcaster's ongoing feud with Joy Behar is unlikely to escalate, but Rogan's dismissive response may irk her into taking one more verbal swipe at him.

