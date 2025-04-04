Former UFC featherweight Suman Mokhtarian was recently the target of a failed assassination plot. According to the New South Wales (NSW) Police, a hit was put on Mokhtarian to be carried out on Dark Matter Fighting Championship's (DMFC) event on April 15.

Mokhtarian competed twice in the UFC and also appeared on the 27th season of the Ultimate Fighter reality show. Unfortunately, he lost all three of those fights.

The 32-year-old is now a coach and was set to appear at the DMFC's second event. After getting to know of the assassination plot, the NSW Police stopped the scheduled event from happening.

The NSW Police informed the DMFC promoter, Andrew Dalmas, about the situation last week, following which NSW Combat Sports Authority informed the promoter that they would not issue a permit. The police have also informed that several other fighters on the card were also at risk.

However, Mokhtarian had come forward and promised not to attend the event if it would help the promotion carry on with it. The DMFC promoter has said to Sydney radio station 2GB that the situation is bad, but they will overcome it.

"I see their [police] position, but I feel like I'm the meat in the sandwich here," Delmas said. It's very difficult, these type of events are extremely difficult to put together... it takes months of work." [H/t ESPN]

Notably, Mokhtarian survived an assassination attempt last year. He narrowly escaped when a disguised gunman tried to kill him in front of the Australian Top Team gym.

A look into the UFC and MMA career of Suman Mokhtarian

Suman Mokhtarian entered the UFC with an undefeated professional MMA record but couldn't find his footing in the promotion. He fought twice in the promotion, losing both.

In his promotional debut in 2018, Mokhtarian lost to Sodiq Yusuff via first-round knockout. Seung Woo Choi defeated him via unanimous decision a year later.

Mokhtarian also competed in the 27th season of 'The Ultimate Fighter', coached by Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier. He lost in his first bout against Rickey Steele via decision, who later pulled out of the show due to concussion.

Before entering the UFC, the 32-year-old sported an undefeated record in eight fights, with seven of those being finishes. Six of those seven finishes were by submission, a nod to his prowess in grappling.

Mokhtarian has an older brother, Ashkan, who also competed in Dana White's promotion. Nicknamed 'Assassin,' the 39-year-old fought twice in promotion in 2017, losing both. With his younger sibling, he owns the Australian Top Team. He was once arrested for drug dealing in 2020.

