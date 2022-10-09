Who are the two former UFC fighters who have recently been suspended by the California State Athletic Commission for excessive weight gain?

Two former UFC fighters have been handed suspensions by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) for piling on too much weight following their Bellator 286 weigh-ins. The two athletes will be forced to move up in weight class for their future bouts.

Bellator bantamweight contender Enrique Barzola was the first man to face suspension for tipping the scales at 163.4 lbs on fight night for his 141-pound catchweight bout against Juan Archuleta. Despite the huge weight gain, he lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Spike Carlyle was the other fighter to receive a suspension for stepping foot in the cage at 180.2 lbs on fight night for his lightweight showdown against A.J. McKee. He previously weighed in at 156.6 lbs. Much like Barzola, Carlyle also dropped a unanimous decision despite the massive weight gain on fight day.

Check out the massive weight gains from fighters between weigh-ins and prior to stepping inside the cage at Bellator 286 below:

Former UFC fighter banned by combat sports commission from taking BKFC fight after winning just one of 13 fights

Former UFC fighter Melvin Guillard was prohibited from accepting a fight with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) after a lengthy losing skid that saw him win just one of his last 13 bouts. 'The Young Assassin' has been stopped in eight of those losses. His MMA record currently stands at 32-22-2-3.

Guillard was gearing up to step inside the ring against debutant Evgeny Kurdanov at the BKFC 31 event on October 15. However, the Colorado Office of Combative Sports and Colorado Combative Sports Commission released a statement saying that the Louisiana native will no longer be allowed to compete on the card due to safety concerns for the fighter.

The statement read:

"We value the safety of all athletes in Colorado and after further research have decided to disallow this fight."

Guillard has previously fought under the UFC banner from November 2005 to March 2014. He parted ways with the promotion eight years ago after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Michael Johnson at UFC Fight Night 37. Guillard went on to compete in several other promotions such as Bellator, Rizin and United Combat League.

