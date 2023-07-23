Former UFC flyweight comes out of retirement to earn a victory at Subversiv BJJ [VIDEO]

A former UFC flyweight fighter made a return to the mat in Subversiv BJJ and earned himself a unanimous decision victory.

"Ian McCall came out of retirement to compete at #SUBVERSIVBJJ and won a unanimous decision."

Ian McCall announced his retirement from MMA in 2018 after nearly 16 years in combat sports. He returned at Subversiv BJJ in San Diego on Saturday against Smitty'Wit and won the jiu-jitsu bout via unanimous decision.

McCall is a former UFC flyweight competitor who was once considered one of the better prospects in his division. His request for release from the organization was granted in October 2017, and he later signed up with Rizin FC.

McCall debuted in his new promotion against Manel Kape in Rizin's 2017 Bantamweight Grand Prix but lost the fight due to a doctor's stoppage after suffering a cut from the ring ropes.

In his second fight, he faced UFC veteran Kyoji Horiguchi in the main event of Rizin 10 in 2018 and lost via knockout in the first nine seconds of the fight. Days after his defeat, 'Uncle Creepy' announced his retirement on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

UFC London headliner reacts to Jon Jones' reaction to his callout

Tom Aspinall headlined UFC London with Marcin Tybura inside the O2 Arena. The British heavyweight didn't waste much time and finished Tybura in just over a minute via TKO. In his octagon interview, he called out divisional champion Jon Jones.

During the post-fight press conference, Aspinall responded to Jones' reaction to his callout. The 30-year-old Mancunian seemed excited about the idea of 'Bones' noticing his work. Aspinall, when asked by a reporter about Jones, replied:

"Jon Jones knows I exist, Woo-hoo! That’s a win itself. I’m buzzing with that. What I want to do, and I’ve been saying it all week, is, I want to win my fights going forward, of course. But also, another goal of mine is, I want to motivate Jon Jones to stick around and fight me. That is my absolute dream.” [MMA Junkie]

Jon Jones is set to clash with former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 295 later this year. Aspinall also has his eyes set on the heavyweight gold as he ascends further in his career, which currently stands at 13-3.