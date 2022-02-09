Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos invites everyone to watch Adriano Moraes at ONE X 

ONE X celebrates the 10-year anniversary of ONE Championship. Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos is excited for it, particularly because his teammate, Adriano Moraes, will be in action.

In an Instagram story, ‘Mikinho’ shared a video message from dos Santos addressing their fans:

“Hi everybody. I’m here today to talk to you guys about an upcoming fight that’s going to shock the whole world. My friend, Adriano ‘Mikinho,’ the champion, is going to be defending his title on ONE X in Singapore on March 26. You guys cannot miss it, okay?”

Junior dos Santos inviting everyone to watch 'Mikinho' fight. [Photo: Screen capture from Adriano Moraes' Instagram story]

Both Brazilians train at American Top Team. While they may work with other teammates owing to their size difference, they belong to the same family.

‘Cigano’ is an accomplished MMA fighter and has even dabbled in the world of pro wrestling. Considering he has a professional MMA record of 21 wins with 15 knockouts, dos Santos knows a thing or two about exciting fights.

Moraes has already shocked the world once by defeating Demetrious Johnson in his last fight. Junior dos Santos believes he will be able to replicate that feat when he steps in the Circle once again.

Fans have nothing to lose and everything to gain by tuning in to see what happens on March 26.

Adriano Moraes faces Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X

Adriano Moraes is scheduled to fight the No.2-ranked Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X in one of the three world title bouts already announced for the event.

Wakamatsu lost in the opening round of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix against eventual tournament winner Demetrious Johnson back at March 2019’s ONE: A New Era. However, he has bounced back quite well, stringing together five consecutive wins including one over former world champion Geje Eustaquio.

After the top-ranked Johnson failed in his attempt to take the world title from Moraes, ‘Little Piranha’ was the next logical choice to challenge the world champion.

For his part, Moraes has beaten some of the best in the division right now. He is actually mulling a move to the bantamweight division to challenge Bibiano Fernandes for his world title.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, with Fernandes putting the world title on the line against John Lineker at ONE: Bad Blood on Friday, February 11, Moraes could be fighting a different compatriot if he does move up to challenge for the gold.

Edited by John Cunningham