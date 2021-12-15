Adriano Moraes interested in going up to bantamweight to fight Bibiano Fernandes

Adriano Moraes has reigned supreme in the ONE Championship flyweight division as a three-time titleholder. Currently holding the belt for more than a thousand days already, 'Mikinho' looks forward to creating new challenges for himself.

With Demetrious Johnson busy with his mixed rules matchup against Rodtang Jitmuangon and Danny Kingad still focused on battling former champion Kairat Akhmetov, Moraes is still waiting to see who he will fight next.

It has been suggested by ONE Championship fans that it may be time for Moraes to go up and compete at bantamweight again after starting his career in that division. He will face fellow Brazilian fighter Bibiano Fernandes if Asia's premier MMA organization pushes through with the dream matchup.

This is nothing new for Adriano Moraes but he welcomes the idea of becoming a two-division titleholder in ONE Championship. During an interview with the South China Morning Post, the Brazilian said:

"I don’t know how it works about their contracts but of course, I’m looking for a big fight and you know maybe I can go up on the division and go for the bantam[weight] belt. The future is in god’s hands, right? Maybe going to sing some good athlete in my division and do a super fight. I’m open to good ideas and let’s see what’s going to happen."

However, after inking a fresh contract with ONE Championship, Adriano Moraes sees himself prioritizing competing at flyweight rather than going up a division in 2022.

"It’s one of the ideas that me and my team have but I don’t think it’s gonna work you know but before that, I try to keep my belt on my waist and I’m focused on my division right now but let’s see in the future."

Adriano Moraes currently holds a 19-3 professional fighting record and nine of those wins came from submissions. He has been competing at ONE Championship since November 2013 and has won 10 of the 13 fights given to him.

Watch the full interview with Adriano Moraes for the South Morning China Post below:

Adriano Moraes gives his forecast on Bibiano Fernandes taking on John Lineker in ONE Championship

Bibiano Fernandes is currently slated to go up against John Lineker at ONE: X in early 2022. The fight is something Moraes sees as very interesting to watch, with both competitors having a contrasting style.

Also Read Article Continues below

"That kind of fight as a grappler against a striker, but both of the guys have good experience in the game. Both fighters have such experience and fought against the best guys in the world. It’s gonna be hard to point at this fight."

Edited by Harvey Leonard