Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Mark Coleman recovering in hospital after heart attack

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Mark Coleman is recovering well after suffering a heart attack last week.

Coleman felt tightness in his chest and admitted himself to a hospital after 'a push' from his daughter, and it was revealed that he had suffered a heart attack. He is now preparing for a procedure in which a stent will be put in one of his arteries.

Didn’t want to go to the Hospital it certainly would just go away I finally did with a push from my daughter. Had a heart attack I have been here a week feeling good need to make some changes I still have a lot to do love you all . ⚒❤️🙏 #UFC #MMA #HOF pic.twitter.com/m6doi6VFN0 — Mark Coleman (@Markcolemanmma) November 8, 2020

Mark Coleman shared his experience concerning his condition on Instagram.

“I hadn’t been feeling so well for quite some time something hit pretty hard Tuesday about 7:00 pm chest locked up my arms went numb sounds pretty obvious but I didn’t want to believe."

"I walked around and laid down for about 6 hours it didn’t get better I texted my daughters I didn’t want to go wasn’t fair to them so I grabbed my keys made it to the hospital for sure there was nothing wrong but yes there was complete blockage of a major artery if I don’t go I’m probably not here today I’m so glad I went I have so many things I want to do."

"Tomorrow they will try to break through the artery and put a stent in for the first time in a long time I am motivated I am great full and appreciate all your support it wasn’t my time it’s time to live.”

Mark Coleman was the UFC’s first Heavyweight Champion

Advertisement

Mark Coleman was an accomplished collegiate wrestler and represented the United States in the 1992 Summer Olympics.

His ability to take down opponents with ease and then land brutal ground-and-pound strikes to finish them earned him the moniker “The Hammer”, long before Thiago Santos’ “Marreta” nickname became popular.

Coleman started his MMA career by winning the UFC 10 and UFC 11 tournaments, securing wins over names like Gary Goodridge, Don Frye, and Brian Johnston. In February 1997 at UFC 12, he submitted Dan Severn in the first round to become the first UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Mark Coleman fought all over the globe, and also won the coveted PRIDE FC Openweight Grand Prix Tournament. For his achievements in the sport, he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2008 (Pioneer Wing).