"Lebron James' team controls the narrative, UFC is the same" - Former UFC heavyweight explains why fighters don't speak up more often on pay

Brendan Schaub recently praised Luke Rockhold for putting the UFC on blast for unjust fighter pay.

Speaking on his Thiccc Boy YouTube channel, the former heavyweight offered his take on why the fighters are hesitant to speak up on the subject. This is despite them getting underpaid by the organization.

According to Schaub, lashing out against the promotion ultimately leads to fewer opportunities for fighters. This is both in terms of quality opponents and media exposure before and after their events.

'Big Brown' also compared the promotion's potential to control narratives with that of NBA superstar LeBron James. Here's what the former heavyweight said:

"The chips, no matter who you are, are not stacked with you going against the UFC. It's similar with LeBron [James]. When LeBron plays for the Lakers, when they lose a game, LeBron's not on the main pictures... When they win, it's always LeBron... He [LeBron] has his own media outlet."

He added:

"His team controls the narrative to make sure that you're viewing LeBron a certain way. The UFC is the exact same way and they're with Disney. You're not gonna win it."

Luke Rockhold's trainer reveals former middleweight champion didn't spar for Paulo Costa fight at UFC 278

Luke Rockhold suffered a unanimous decision loss against Paulo Costa at UFC 278 last Saturday after three rounds of reviting action.

Rockhold did not spar or train much for his co-main event clash against the Brazilian. Brendan Schaub revealed that Rockhold's trainer shared this with Michael Bisping.

Here's what Schaub said:

"With Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa going into the fight, Bisping did come out and said he's very close with Luke Rockhold's trainer Jason Parillo... Bisping talked to him and Parillo was completely honest and said, 'Listen, he hasn't trained that much as much as I guess he wanted to and also really didn't spar. He thinks he can get through this with not sparring.'"

Following his loss to Costa, Luke Rockhold announced his retirement from the sport. The former middleweight champion called it a career after spending 15 years as a professional.

