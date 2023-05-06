When news surfaced about former UFC heavyweight fighter Greg Hardy reportedly working at Walmart, fans on social media had a mixed reaction to it.

On Thursday night, Hardy took to his Instagram account to share a video where he discusses his role as a Spectrum Internet salesperson. Filmed at a Walmart store, the footage captures the former UFC heavyweight walking and expressing dissatisfaction with his interactions with specific individuals and customers.

Although some of the fans supported him in his new life venture, many others tried to troll him by mentioning the fact that his first fight at BKFC didn't go as planned.

Here are some of the reactions by fans:

Ben Inabinet @ben_inabinet60 @SpinninBackfist I couldn't be happier for him. Glad he is working and figuring out his next steps. @SpinninBackfist I couldn't be happier for him. Glad he is working and figuring out his next steps.

Gabe Gabbana @Dansaggin1 @SpinninBackfist At least he on his grind not asking for a handout. Let the guy live @SpinninBackfist At least he on his grind not asking for a handout. Let the guy live

Here's how Hardy reacted to the fans' reactions on Friday:

Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy's career stats

Former NFL player and professional fighter, Greg Hardy, made his professional debut in June 2018 at Dana White's Contender Series 9, where he knocked out Austen Lane in the first round. He was then awarded a contract by the UFC. In his second fight, Hardy defeated Tebaris Gordon by TKO in a mere 17 seconds. He continued his winning streak by knocking out Rasheem Jones in 53 seconds in his third fight.

However, Hardy's undefeated record was disrupted in his UFC promotional debut against Allen Crowder in January 2019. Hardy hit Crowder with a knee while Crowder was down, resulting in a disqualification. He quickly bounced back by defeating Dmitrii Smoliakov via TKO in the first round in April 2019 and Juan Adams via TKO three months later.

Hardy's fight against Jarjis Danho was canceled, but he faced Ben Sosoli instead. Although he initially won the fight, his use of an inhaler between rounds caused the decision to be overturned to a no contest. He then faced Alexander Volkov in November 2019, losing the fight by unanimous decision.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hardy's scheduled fight against Yorgan De Castro was postponed multiple times. It eventually took place in May 2020, with Hardy winning via unanimous decision. In October 2020, he defeated Maurice Greene by technical knockout in the second round. In the following fight, the 34-year-old lost to Marcin Tybura via technical knockout in the second round.

Hardy then faced Tai Tuivasa in July 2021, which he lost by knockout in the first round. In March 2022, the 'Prince of War' lost to Serghei Spivac via first-round knockout.

In February 2023, Hardy made his BKFC debut, wherein he sustained a second-round TKO loss against Josh Watson.

