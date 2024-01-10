Former UFC lightweight champion probes Islam Makhachev being ranked above Jon Jones in P4P rankings

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos recently slammed the promotion's rankings for having Islam Makhachev above Jon Jones in the pound-for-pound (P4P) list. Makhachev is currently the No.1-ranked P4P fighter in the UFC, with Jones in second place.

Makhachev's impressive first-round knockout victory over Alexander Volkanovski in their rematch at UFC 294 pushed the Dagestani grappling savant to the top spot on the P4P rankings. While Volkanovski controversially held the No.1 rank despite losing their first match, the promotion couldn't deny Makhachev the honor after his statement second victory. However, dos Anjos isn't convinced.

In a recent post on X, the former UFC lightweight champion questioned why Jones was pushed to second place in the P4P ranks. Comparing Makhachev's professional record to Jones' to drive home his point, the Brazilian wrote:

"Jon Jones 13 title defenses, double champ, undefeated: #2 PFP ranking. Islam Makachev: 2 title defenses against Volks [145lbs champ], 1 loss by knockout: #1 PFP. Please someone give me a good reason to take whoever does this rankings seriously."

Makhachev is on an incredible 13-fight win streak and has finished high-profile fighters like Volkanovski, Charles Oliveira, and Dan Hooker in his last five outings. The reigning UFC lightweight champion is reportedly sidelined due to injury and is expected to return in the summer after Ramadan.

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz calls for an Islam Makhachev vs. Justin Gaethje lightweight title fight

Ali Abdelaziz recently shared his two cents on the UFC lightweight title picture and stated that Islam Makhachev should defend the 155-pound strap against Justin Gaethje next.

'The Highlight' is coming off an impressive second-round knockout over Dustin Poirier to win the BMF title at UFC 291 last July and has established himself as a title contender. Considering the Makhachev-Oliveira rematch seems to be on the back burner for now, many believe it's time Gaethje got his shot at the title next.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Abdelaziz called for a Makhachev vs. Gaethje title fight and said:

"I think it's obvious, man... Justin Gaethje's a guy who never wants something to be given to him. He earned it with sweat, blood, and tears inside the cage. Islam Makhachev is very interested in fighting him... He said, 'Doesn't matter who, when, and how. I'll fight anybody they give me.'... Justin Gaethje has earned it, and Islam is really excited about fighting him."

Catch Ali Abdelaziz's comments below (4:15):