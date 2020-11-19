Former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping slams fan who claims Covid-19 is a 'worldwide scam'

COVID-19 has been wreaking havoc around the world for almost a year now, and the infection rate is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down. Countries which had lifted lockdown previously are being forced to shut things down again. UFC commentator and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping's home country England is among the several nations facing a second wave of the virus.

Amid such a large-scale disaster, there have been several groups of people from around the world who have claimed the pandemic to be a "scam" made up by the world leaders.

Conspiracy theorists and people who share their opinions have come together on social media to claim they do not believe in the Coronavirus pandemic. They have even gone as far as refusing to wear masks or follow the basic safety requirements related to Covid-19.

Michael Bisping, whose tweets are often testament to the fact that he pulls no punches inside the Octagon or outside it, replied to one such individual on Twitter.

Michael Bisping slams fan who claims Covid-19 is a scam

The fan replied to a tweet by the former UFC middleweight champion criticizing the Prime Minister of his country, Boris Johnson, claiming that 'covid is a worldwide scam'.

covid is a scam worldwide.. the whole government structure needs to go — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Mike Lindsay 🇬🇧 (@gooddayout) November 18, 2020

Michael Bisping had a fitting reply for the fan, suggesting that he should stop watching Facebook videos that 'appeal to his gullibility'.

If you truly believe that Covid is a worldwide scam, then you sir are an absolute fucking idiot. Stop watching Facebook videos that appeal to your gullibility. https://t.co/Pxvx4pE5o8 — michael (@bisping) November 19, 2020

Michael Bisping later replied to another fan, who also had a go at Lindsay for his comment. Bisping took a very well-aimed jab at another section of conspiracy theorists out there, who believe that the earth is, in fact, flat.

The internet has named this group of people 'Flat Earthers'.

Yeah and all the world governments are in it together? Actually feel sorry for these people. They should be Careful they don’t fall of the edge of the earth, you know seeing as it’s flat. https://t.co/ED8IhMhovu — michael (@bisping) November 19, 2020

It seems like Michael Bisping was quite in the mood of taking out conspiracy theorists today.

Jokes and sarcasm apart, Bisping's comments come in the wake of the USA facing the deadliest Covid-19 numbers since early May, per Washington Post. There have been more than 250,000 fatalities in USA, with nearly 1,900 deaths reported only on Wednesday.

Worldwide, the number of cases have long crossed the 50 million mark.

From the MMA world, Michael Bisping has been quite vocal about taking Covid-19 seriously from the very beginning as he continues to raise awareness online.