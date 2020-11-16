Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping reveals why fighters pour water on the canvas before fights

UFC commentator and former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping has revealed perhaps a secret that may have been bugging a lot of fight fans for a long time.

Before entering the Octagon, a number of UFC fighters pour some water on their feet. Paul Felder was the latest to do so at UFC Vegas 14 in his main event bout against Rafael dos Anjos.

While many UFC fans believed it was perhaps a superstition which the fighters follow, Michael Bisping has revealed that there is a greater meaning to it.

Replying to a fan on Twitter, ‘The Count’ revealed that fighters pour water on their feet to get a better grip in the Octagon.

Makes your feet grip the octagon floor better. https://t.co/dksRYfJUPg — michael (@bisping) November 15, 2020

He revealed that veteran fighters wet their feet so that they may get better traction while stepping in the Octagon, as the floor is generally quite slippery.

Michael Bisping has experience with grip issues in the Octagon

The 39 fight veteran further added that additional traction can also be attained by standing where the sponsor's logos are printed on the Octagon floor.

Experienced fighters will pour water on the canvas and then stand in it as it gives better traction to the canvas.Being bare footed has some issues. I always tried to stand on the sponsored ads on the canvas also. Lots of grip. That’s how I nearly tore my toes off at ufc Glasgow https://t.co/rYrNkO1q3W — michael (@bisping) November 15, 2020

Michael Bisping goes on to add that it was this need to find better traction which ‘nearly tore off his toes’ against Thales Leites at UFC Fight Night 72 in Glasgow.

Understanding the UFC Octagon and the Canvas

While the basic structuring of the UFC Octagon is not much different from a traditional boxing or professional wrestling ring, 8 corners rather than 4 provide a different set of challenges.

The canvas is mounted on the Octagon floor with 8 separate points of elevation. Also, since fighters need to grapple on the floor often, the smoothness of the canvas needs to be maintained to prevent friction-related injuries.

Finally, while boxers and professional wrestlers will always be wearing boots, MMA fighters like the former champion Michael Bisping fight barefoot and hence have no external source of grip in the Octagon.

As a fight progresses, fighters sweat and develop greater grip in their feet. However, during the start of any bout, especially for strikers such as Bisping and Felder, maintaining their balance is of paramount importance.

Not having enough traction can lead to slips, which can not only lead to losing the fight if the opponent cashes-in, but can also result in severe ankle or knee injuries.

This is why it is a common sight to see fighters pouring water on their feet before entering the Octagon. Thankfully, a man with the experience of Michael Bisping seems to be happy sharing these MMA secrets with the world.