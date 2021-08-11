Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has words of advice for Errol Spence Jr. following eye injury

Retired UFC middleweight Michael Bisping advised Errol Spence Jr. on Twitter leading up to the news of his withdrawal from the boxing bout against Manny Pacquiao.

'The Count,' via his official Twitter handle, had a word of advice for Errol Spence Jr.:

"He has to listen to the doctors 100 percent for a full recovery. I pushed too hard too soon and lost the vision completely."

He has to listen to the doctors 100 percent for a full recovery. I pushed too hard to soon and lost the vision completely. https://t.co/NSEqCrQ9sW — michael (@bisping) August 11, 2021

The Englishman replied to Adam Catterall on Twitter who posted the update on Errol Spence Jr. and his current condition, reporting:

"Errol Spence has torn the retina in his left eye and is out of his fight with Manny Pacquiao next week. Manny will not fight Yordenis Ugas on August 21st."

Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion, was the first to advise Spence Jr. as he faced a series of eye-related injuries and complications himself throughout his professional MMA career.

An outspoken champion throughout his career, Bisping was first injured in the fight against Vitor Belfort. Not unlike Errol Spence Jr., Bisping's suffered a retinal detachment in his right eye owing to a head kick that landed on his eye from Belfort.

On several occasions, the Brit has shocked fans when he showed his fake, prosthetic eye by literally removing it from his eye socket. In a recent podcast appearance with Steve-O, Michael Bisping again sent the MMA community into shock when he revealed his eye:

He eventually lost vision in his right eye as his career progressed and even suffered several other illnesses like glaucoma and cataracts.

Michael Bisping is a legend. pic.twitter.com/fg1TG4SwnO — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) October 3, 2019

Errol Spence Jr. will undergo surgery for his eye injury

Errol Spence Jr. will undergo surgery for his torn retina and his date of return to the boxing ring remains unknown.

In a tweet, he wrote:

"Went to theee different doctors all said the same thing I'll be back for the winner for sure."

Went to three different doctors all said the same thing I’ll be back for the winner for sure — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) August 10, 2021

I Came back from worse — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) August 10, 2021

Errol Spence Jr. will look to face the winner of Pacquiao and Ugas. The undefeated fighter will keenly keep an eye on the fight on August 21.

