Former UFC middleweight drops Bob Sapp reference on Paulo Costa's edited jacked snap

Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev are gearing up for a highly anticipated middleweight showdown. This exciting matchup is scheduled as the co-main event for UFC 296, set to take place on October 21 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

As the fight date draws near, Costa took to social media to share an edited photo of himself, showcasing a physique that left no doubt about his dedication to training. While the image was playfully edited, in line with his humorous 'secret juice' jest, it garnered significant attention.

In response to his muscular display, former UFC middleweight contender, Derek Brunson, couldn't resist chiming in with a funny comment. He referenced Bob Sapp, likely due to the striking resemblance between Costa's edited snapshot and Sapp's muscular stature, and cheekily wrote:

"Costa Sapp"

Check out the comment below:

Expand Tweet

Chimaev boasts a remarkable six-fight win streak in the UFC and has already proven his mettle by defeating notable fighters such as Gilbert Burns, Kevin Holland, and Li Jingliang.

In contrast, Costa is coming off a hard-fought victory against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278. Both fighters are returning to action following a hiatus of over a year.

Paulo Costa reveals the benefits behind his elixir the 'Secret Juice'

The Brazilian powerhouse, known for his formidable physique, has playfully unveiled the secret behind his frequently mentioned 'Secret Juice.' This humorous revelation comes amid persistent allegations of steroid use throughout Costa's MMA career, despite the fact that he has never failed a drug test under the UFC banner.

Costa's 'Secret Juice' has been a topic of fascination and jest within the MMA community. In a recent interview, he shared some insights into the mysterious concoction, shedding light on its supposed benefits:

"You want to know what I have here in my secret juice, Costa's secret juice? It makes you strong and jacked. Look, the red target (mark on the bottle), you know, it's not for everybody. This is a secret juice, very powerful."

Despite the curiosity surrounding the contents of his 'Secret Juice,' Costa has kept the recipe closely guarded. He humorously quipped that if he were to reveal the recipe, it would cease to be 'secret juice' and become 'revealed juice.'

Check out the Paulo Costa's video below:

Expand Tweet