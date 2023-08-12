Former UFC middleweight prospect finds Dillon Danis digging up scandalous photos of Logan Paul's fiance Nina Agdal hilarious

Controversial American mixed martial artist Dillon Danis is set to face YouTuber turned WWE superstar Logan Paul in a boxing bout.

The two will face off in a Misfits Boxing event on October 14 in Manchester, England. Ahead of the bout, Danis has adopted a questionable tactic to disorient his opponent by posting personal and older pictures of his fiancee on Twitter.

Logan Paul got engaged to Danish model Nina Agdal after a surprise proposal just over a month ago on 9th July. Agdal has been known to date various celebrities like musician Adam Levine and one of Hollywood's foremost actors Leonardo di Caprio.

'El Jefe' posted pictures of Agdal with other celebrities including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and deceased Fast and Furious actor Paul Walker.

Former UFC middleweight contender Darren Till found the entire situation hilarious and tweeted about it.

"Not gonna lie, Dillon Danis terrorising Logan new bird for how many people she been with is f**king hilarious."

Check out Till's tweet below:

Darren Till's tweet.

Till last fought in the UFC in December, 2022, against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282. He lost the fight via a face crank submission in round three but won the Fight of the Night bonus for his performance. Two months on from the fight in February, 2023, Till requested a release from the promotion to pursue other interests.

Dillon Danis takes the onus of the fight's promotion on himself and justifies his actions against Logan Paul's fiancee

Dillon Danis' untoward tweets revealing past pictures of Logan Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal have been widely criticised but the Bellator welterweight refuses to back down under the scrutiny.

He took to Twitter to label his actions as promotional while also claiming the responsibility to promote the upcoming main card. He also listed a host of misdoings on the part of the Paul brothers and KSI in the past to justify his tweets.

Dillon Danis wrote:

"I'm fully committed to this fight and have been carrying the whole card's promotion on my back. The Pauls and I have had beef since forever... Jake attacked my ex, fabricated stories about me impregnating someone, attacked my best friend's fiancée. Logan ridiculed me for years, attacked Floyd's wife, filmed a deceased person, scammed millions. KSI went after my mom, the list goes on. Now I finally get to settle our feud, and this whole thing is complete bullshit—we both have a signed contract. This isn't a tennis match; this is the fight business."

Check out a screenshot of his tweet below:

Danis' tweet.