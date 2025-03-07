Former UFC referee and Matt Hughes' former manager detail lengths he would go to in order to ensure maximum impact on his slams

A former UFC referee and Matt Hughes' former manager recently shared his take on how far the ex-welterweight champ would go to ensure he had maximum impact when slamming his opponents. The Hall of Famer was known for his wrestling and even won the welterweight championship as a result of a slam.

Hughes was the focal point of the latest episode of VICE TV's 'Dark Side of the Cage' as they highlighted his career in the octagon and personal life. There were several notable contributors on the episode including Georges St-Pierre, former UFC referee 'Big' John McCarthy and his former manager Monte Cox.

VICE TV recently uploaded a clip from the episode to their Instagram account, which showed McCarthy and Cox detailing how Hughes would search for the hardest areas of the octagon. The former UFC referee mentioned that the Hall of Famer's search began underneath the actual structure:

"Matt would crawl under the UFC's cage and look where the posts were set and then look up on top and see what was over that post."

Cox added:

"And then walk around the ring and look for the hardest parts of the cage. I mean, it was all planned. He knew right where he was going to go."

Check out the 'Big' John McCarthy and Monte Cox's comments regarding Matt Hughes below:

MMA journalist recalls Matt Hughes' controversial behavior in training

MMA journalist Steven Marrocco also shared that Matt Hughes' controversial behavior in training would push others beyond their breaking point to match his competitiveness.

VICE TV posted a clip to their Instagram account in which Marrocco mentioned that Hughes kicked somebody out of training because he was upset that he had been struggling:

"I was told a story where there was a guy that was struggling on the mats, and Matt came up to him and said, 'You're a sickness, you're contagious and you're going to get us all sick. And that was how he booted him out of the gym. You get the sense that there was an undercurrent of meanness."

Check out Steven Marrocco's comments regarding Matt Hughes below:

