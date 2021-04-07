Former UFC star Ben Askren explains why he isn't scared of Jake Paul

Ben Askren's stellar 19-2 record boasts some of the deadliest strikers in MMA. Having fought across multiple promotions, Askren isn't wary of Jake Paul's boxing ahead of their April 17th clash.

The former Bellator champion retweeted a post commemorating his 2012 victory over Douglas Lima. This was Askren's second welterweight title defense in Bellator MMA. After a 5-round war with Lima (current Bellator welterweight champ), Askren was awarded a unanimous decision victory.

Leading up to his first boxing match, the former NCAA Division-1 wrestler is unintimidated by Jake Paul's striking skillset:

When you spend 25 minutes in a cage with savages like this guy people like @jakepaul don’t really scare you all that much https://t.co/zaOemyozDE — Funky (@Benaskren) April 7, 2021

Over the course of his MMA career, Ben Askren fought several world-class strikers. The retired MMA fighter was notorious for wearing his opponents down with his 'Funky' grappling, going into deep waters.

Ben Askren has predicted a seventh-round TKO win against Jake Paul. In an interview with ESPN, Ben Askren envisioned out-striking Jake Paul until the latter caves in to the pressure on April 17th:

“Yeah, because I don’t have a huge amount of power. So, it’d take me some time to wear him down and make him hate his life. And then, you know, eventually, he’ll just say look, ‘I’m a rich celebrity. I don’t need to get f**king punched anymore. I’m just gonna roll over’.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Ben Askren jabs at Jorge Masvidal losing fans due to Jake Paul

During a pre-fight press conference for Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul, UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal Facetimed the YouTuber. 'Gamebred' mocked Askren reminding him of the iconic five-second knockout (UFC 239):

"That dude's still alive? Tell him I like his flip-flops man", said Jorge Masvidal.

Earlier this year, Masvidal was also seen training Jake Paul to beat his fastest KO record against Ben Askren on April 17th:

He knocked out my opponent @benaskren in 5 seconds and now will help me do it in less time.. @gamebredfighter is teaching me his secrets... April 17th the fight will last less than 4 seconds and then we coming for @natediaz209 pic.twitter.com/IQWeyqh5oj — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 28, 2021

Jorge Masvidal's affiliation with Jake Paul hasn't gone well with MMA fans. The BMF champ is being criticized for siding with the YouTuber and ditching the MMA community.

Ben Askren recently retweeted a post mocking the decline of Jorge Masvidal's fan count following the latter's association with Jake Paul:

Jorge Masvidal went from 📈 to 📉



Ben Askren went from 📉 to 📈



And it's all Jake Paul's fault. — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) April 6, 2021