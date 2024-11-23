Former UFC star continues discrediting Bo Nickal, as he questions latter's chances against Shara Magomedov: "Ur not the guy you think you are"

One of the top prospects in MMA, Bo Nickal clashed against Paul Craig at UFC 309. Many fans were hoping to see a dominant victory or a finish like he had in his previous UFC fight, but Nickal didn’t use his wrestling skills and instead took the fight standing. Many fighters shared their opinions, claiming that he was not as potent as he had been portraying himself to be.

However, the 28-year-old clinched the victory against Craig via unanimous decision, extending his record to 7-0. In one of his interviews, the American fighter vowed that he could finish Sharaputdin Magomedov within 90 seconds if the fight happens in the future.

One user shared Nickal's statement on his X account, and now former UFC fighter Darren Till has responded to the tweet, stating that the middleweight fighter is not as good as he claims and suggested Nickal to calm down, writing:

“Yeh… sit back Bo ur not the guy you think you are.”

Meanwhile, ‘Bullet’ secured a dominant victory against Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308. He clinched the win in round 2 via KO/TKO, cementing himself as a top fighter in the middleweight division.

Daniel Cormier responds to Bo Nickal's criticism of his UFC 309 commentary

Despite Bo Nickal securing a unanimous decision victory against Paul Craig at UFC 309, fans booed him. During the fight, UFC commentator Daniel Cormier stated that the 28-year-old is not ready for a fighter of Khamzat Chimaev's caliber. This comment disappointed Nickal, and he expressed his frustration in an interview, revealing that he was disappointed by Cormier's claims.

The former two-division champion explained the reasoning behind his claim on his YouTube channel:

"Bo Nickal is a bit upset with the commentary during the fight last week... This one kind of took me a little bit by surprise because I do like Bo and I do believe that at some point he's going to be a champion. I think that he's a respectful guy so he's trying to say things in the nicest way that he possibly can, but I think he may have misunderstood what I'm trying to say."

He continued:

"What I was more trying to say in this fight was let's not rush him into fights with people that are much more experienced. That is how good he has done in that short period of time. You know what's the craziest thing? After this weekend, right after the fight, people called me and said I was a Bo apologist. I was being apologetic for his performance, almost making excuses for him. That's crazy because it's odd that a fighter can interpret it so much different than other people in the world."

