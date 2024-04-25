Former UFC star Gegard Mousasi details why he was "most happy about" win over Gregory Bouchelaghem

Former UFC star Gegard Mousasi recently opened up about his win over Gregory Bouchelaghem and detailed why he considered it to be the most satisfying win of his MMA career.

Mousasi has had a legendary career that included stints in major MMA promotions like UFC, Pride, Bellator. He was also known for competing in multiple weight divisions, which is one of the reasons why he is so respected in the MMA community.

During his appearance on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's Jaxxon Podcast, the former Bellator middleweight champion noted that his win over Bouchelaghem is one he looks back fondly on. He explained its significance to his career and mentioned that he had an incredible feeling after the fight. He said:

"The fight [with Bouchelaghem] I was most happy about. [It] was two weeks notice ... I wasn't training, but I went there, I knocked him out in the first round ... Later that night ... I was walking 3-4 in the morning with that adrenaline. I couldn't sleep.

"I was walking down the street like, I was so happy. But after that, I know, you win, you lose, but [I] never had that excitement. I always wanted to have a belt. That was my first belt."

Check out Gegard Mousasi's full comments regarding his win over Gregory Bouchelaghem below:

When did Gegard Mousasi vs. Gregory Bouchelaghem take place?

Gegard Mousasi vs. Gregory Bouchelaghem took place at Cage Warriors 26: Enter The Rough House on Dec. 9th, 2006.

At the time, 'The Dreamcatcher' was a highly touted 21-year-old fighter with a very bright future and boasted an impressive 14-2-1 MMA record. He was successful early, landing knees from the clinch, but Bouchelaghem managed to secure a takedown and maintain control on the ground.

Despite being in an unfavorable position, Mousasi took advantage of an opportunity as he escaped a heel hook attempt and finished Bouchelaghem with strikes. With the first-round TKO win, 'The Dreamcatcher's MMA record improved to 15-2-1.

Check out the full bout between Mousasi and Bouchelaghem below: