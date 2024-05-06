Former UFC star urges Max Holloway to remain at lightweight, says he would be a "Far healthier and higher output fighter"

A former UFC star recently weighed in on Max Holloway's recent outing at lightweight and urged him to remain at 155 pounds permanently. The Hawaiian earned a spectacular last-second knockout over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 to capture the 'BMF' title.

'Blessed' has become highly in demand since his incredible performance and now has several options for his next bout. He could return to 145 pounds and challenge Ilia Topuria for the featherweight championship or remain at lightweight and make an attempt at becoming a two-division champion.

During his appearance on today's episode of The MMA Hour, former UFC star Dan Hardy shared his thoughts on what the Hawaiian should do next. He suggested that Holloway remain at lightweight and mentioned that it would serve him well because of the changes that come with age. He said:

"You just naturally grow with age, right? Especially if you're an athlete, your body's constantly trying to regrow muscle tissue. Like, Max Holloway at 155 [pounds] in my opinion is going to be a far healthier and higher output fighter than he would be if he kept cutting down to 145 [pounds]. I don't feel like he needs to do it anymore. He did a lot at 145 [pounds]."

Check out Dan Hardy's comments urging Max Holloway to remain at lightweight below:

Max Holloway receives touching letter from photographer who captured UFC 300 knockout win

Max Holloway has received plenty of well-deserved praise following his knockout win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

The 'BMF' title holder recently expressed his gratitude to renowned photographer Al Powers for capturing his big moment at UFC 300 last month. He took to his X account and shared the photo along with a letter he received from the photographer, who heaped praise for his performance. Powers wrote:

"As a photographer, I strive to freeze moments of true greatness in time, and witnessing such a display of talent and perserverance through my lens was truly inspiring. I hope this print serves as a reminder of your achievements and the impact you have on your fans and the sport of MMA."

Check out Holloway's tweet featuring Al Powers' letter below:

Holloway's tweet featuring the letter from Powers [Image courtesy: @BlessedMMA - X]