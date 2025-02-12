Former UFC title challenger backs top contender for flyweight title shot over Zhang Weili: "She's done everything that they've asked"

A former UFC title challenger recently backed a top contender for being deserving of the next flyweight title shot over Zhang Weili despite her recent performance. She noted that the division needs to progress after Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso competed in three consecutive title bouts.

The reigning strawweight champion expressed interest in moving up to 125 pounds to challenge 'Bullet' for the flyweight championship. Weili requested successfully retaining her title following an impressive unanimous decision win over Tatiana Suarez last weekend at UFC 312.

Despite the impressive win, No.2 ranked flyweight Manon Fiorot has made an equally compelling argument for a title shot.

During her latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, former UFC title challenger Megan Anderson backed 'The Beast' for the next title shot against Shevchenko instead of Weili. Anderson mentioned that Fiorot's winning streak and wins over top contenders should warrant her a title shot:

"Considering [Valentina] Shevchenko - [Alexa] Grasso kind of stalled the flyweight division for so long, I think it is owed to the division that we get somebody else in there. And I really feel Manon Fiorot deserves a shot... She's done everything that they've asked her. She's beat all the people like Rose [Namajunas], Erin Blanchfield, she's beating former champions or the up and comers that everybody's touting them to be the next champion."

Megan Anderson lavishes praise on Zhang Weili's UFC 312 performance

In addition to backing Manon Fiorot for the next flyweight title shot, Megan Anderson also lavished praise on Zhang Weili's UFC 312 performance.

During the aforementioned appearance, Anderson mentioned that Weili showcased how great she is in all areas of MMA and how great of a champion she is for the promotion:

"Zhang Weili is so well rounded, she's such a triple threat. She's got the striking... Wrestling, both offensive and defensively. She took [Tatiana] Suarez down... The first time ever Suarez has ever given up [a] takedown in her entire career... [The fight] really showcased how amazing [Weili] really is."

