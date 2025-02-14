Former UFC title challenger details how his training changed when he challenged Georges St-Pierre: "You gotta change the formula"

Former UFC title challenger recently detailed how his training changed when he clashed against Georges St-Pierre for his welterweight championship. He noted that it was an incredible opportunity that saw him transform his body to ensure he was prepared for the Canadian.

'Rush' is regarded by many as the greatest welterweight of all time and cemented his legacy in the division during his second reign as welterweight champion. He successfully retained his title against several legends at 170 pounds and even did so by beating them with their own strengths.

Among the fighters who challenged St-Pierre during his record-setting welterweight title reign was Carlos Condit.

During his latest appearance on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's JAXXON PODCAST, the former WEC welterweight champion detailed how his training changed when he challenged St-Pierre. Condit mentioned that although he transformed his body and devoted more time to strength and conditioning, it still had a negative effect:

"Yeah, I'd been working with the strength coach in Albuquerque, Adrian Gonzalez for a while...We tuned in for 'GSP', put some weight in. I actually had a terrible weight cut for my 'GSP' fight. [I] put a bunch of muscle on and then hadn't anticipated the weight cut cause I'd really never had a problem making 170 [pounds]. And then, of course, your body changes, the composition changes and you gotta change the formula a little bit and I hadn't."

Check out Carlos Condit's comments regarding his training for Georges St-Pierre below:

When did Carlos Condit challenge Georges St-Pierre?

Carlos Condit challenged Georges St-Pierre for his welterweight championship in the main event of UFC 154, which took place in the champion's hometown in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Condit earned his opportunity after extending his winning streak to five by earning a unanimous decision win over Nick Diaz to become the interim UFC welterweight champion. Despite dropping the Canadian with a head-kick, St-Pierre regrouped and went on to get his hand raised after earning a unanimous decision win.

Check out highlights from Georges St-Pierre vs. Carlos Condit at UFC 154 below:

