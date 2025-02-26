Former UFC title challenger opens up about Ronda Rousey's struggles with Holly Holm loss: "Greatness she achieved, it wasn't good enough"

A former UFC title challenger recently opened up about Ronda Rousey's struggles with her loss to Holly Holm in 2015 and how she dealt with it. She noted that the former women's bantamweight champion has incredibly high standards going back to her upbringing in martial arts.

Ad

The UFC Hall of Famer's legendary career will be the focus of tonight's episode of 'Dark Side of the Cage', which airs on VICE TV at 10 pm ET. The episode won't feature 'Rowdy', however, there will be several others who knew her well who contributed in telling her story.

In a preview clip posted to VICE TV's Instagram account, Rousey's first UFC opponent, Liz Carmouche shared her thoughts on the loss to Holm, which resulted in the Hall of Famer disappearing from the limelight. She discussed Rousey's family encouraging her to strive for nothing but gold in her martial arts and Olympic training could have been a contributing factor.

Ad

Trending

Carmouche mentioned that Rousey's win or failure mentality resulted in her reluctance to address her loss or even cope with it:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think too, [Rousey's] family probably also had that in her head, where bronze isn't gold. Like, that third best isn't best. Everything she's achieved and the greatness she's achieved, it wasn't good enough."

Check out Liz Carmouche's comments regarding Ronda Rousey below:

Ad

Ad

Ronda Rousey and Liz Carmouche made history in the UFC

Ronda Rousey and Liz Carmouche made history at UFC 157 in 2013 by headlining the first-ever women's pay-per-view of the promotion.

Rousey was promoted to women's bantamweight champion after the promotion acquired rivals Strikeforce. She was successful in her first title defense, as she earned a first-round submission win via armbar, which she became synonymous with throughout her Hall of Fame career.

Ad

The bout gained plenty of mainstream attention, especially with 'Rowdy's' growing popularity and was a success for the MMA leader.

Check out highlights from Ronda Rousey vs. Liz Carmouche at UFC 157 below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.