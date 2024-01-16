Former UFC title challenger removed from women's flyweight rankings following latest update

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Lauren Murphy was recently removed from the divisional rankings despite having a fight scheduled for UFC 299, which takes place on March 9, 2024.

Murphy, who was previously ranked at No.6, was removed from the rankings earlier today on January 16, 2024.

Initially, it was unclear as to why exactly Murphy was removed from the rankings. MMA journalist John Morgan took to X to add more context to the situation and clarify the reasoning behind Murphy's removal from the flyweight rankings. He wrote:

"Lauren Murphy removed from #UFC women's flyweight rankings in first updated list of 2024, departing at No. 6. Official notice given to voters. Please note that Lauren Murphy has been removed from rankings eligibility in the womens' flyweight division due to inactivity."

Murphy was last seen inside the octagon in January of 2023 when she faced Jessica Andrade. Unfortunately for Murphy, she lost to Andrade via unanimous decision. She is set to make her comeback at UFC 299 in March against Karine Silva.

Silva currently occupies the No.12 spot in the flyweight rankings, so Murphy may very well find herself back in the top 15 with a win.

UFC 299 shaping up to be one of the most stacked cards in recent times

As UFC 299 draws closer, it's clear that the promotion isn't willing to compromise, even though the marquee UFC 300 card will take place in April. Despite the magnitude of the UFC 300 card, UFC 299, which takes place in Miami, Florida, appears to be just as stacked, if not more.

The main event will see Sean O'Malley make his first title defense against long-time rival Marlon 'Chito' Vera. Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis, Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena, and Michael 'Venom' Page's promotional debut against Kevin Holland are all incredible fights that are scheduled to take place at UFC 299 as well.

On top of those fights, fan-favorite fighters like Petr Yan, Jailton Almeida, and Rafael dos Anjos are also set to feature at UFC 299.

Check out the UFC 299 card here:

