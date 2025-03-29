Former UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald opens up about being mentored by Georges St-Pierre

Rory MacDonald recently shared his thoughts on his legendary MMA career and what his experience was like being mentored by Georges St-Pierre. The two were teammates at Montreal-based gym Tristar and achieved a great deal of success.

Ad

MacDonald came into the sport while St-Pierre was making a name for himself as the top welterweight in the sport. 'Rush' passed down some of his knowledge to his teammates, including 'Red King', who went on to challenge for a UFC championship before moving to Bellator, where he won the welterweight championship.

During his latest appearance on Tim Welch's Red Hawk Recap, MacDonald described what St-Pierre was like as a mentor throughout his career. He mentioned that training under St-Pierre's tutelage was beneficial for him as it allowed him to evolve as a fighter:

Ad

Trending

"It was really beneficial. [St-Pierre] had a lot of tools that were helpful for me and I was able to evolve into a different fighter and add a lot of tools just being under his wing... From where I came, I had a different style and then coming here, I was able to build up different techniques and different looks of martial arts and add new skills." [8:25]

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the full episode featuring Rory MacDonald's comments below:

Ad

Rory MacDonald describes experience training at Tristar with Georges St-Pierre

Rory MacDonald also disclosed how he became a member of the Tristar gym and trained with Georges St-Pierre.

During the aforementioned appearance, MacDonald noted that he was a teenager when he joined the gym and mentioned that they have a positive environment of elite fighters that allowed him to become the fighter he was. He said:

Ad

"I was a teenager... 17 [years old] and was just looking for different training partners and we know Georges. And at the time there was a lot of top Canadian talent at Tristar. So, we touched base with [Firas Zahabi] and he welcomed us there and I just basically showed up one day, I spent two weeks there and the rest is history."

Ad

Check out Georges St-Pierre's post reflecting on his training at Tristar below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.