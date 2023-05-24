Former UFC title challenger sets up real estate office in Wantagh

Al Iaquinta, the retired mixed martial arts fighter widely recognized for his career in the UFC, has recently announced the highly anticipated grand opening of his own real estate brokerage in Wantagh.

This remarkable development signifies a significant milestone for Iaquinta, who had previously spent approximately seven years as an agent at HomeSmart Premier Living Realty in Williston Park.

Having built a formidable reputation as a fighter, Iaquinta has also cultivated a substantial online presence, amassing over 120,000 followers on popular social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.

With his indomitable spirit and relentless work ethic, Iaquinta embraces the challenges that lie ahead, confidently stating,

"It’s an uphill battle breaking in, but there’s nobody that’s going to outwork me... If I can get into an Octagon and fight somebody, Douglas Elliman ain’t got nothing on me. Douglas Elliman, Keller Williams—line them up. Bring it on."

Iaquinta's interest in real estate was sparked during his recovery from a significant knee surgery in 2015, which forced him to take a two-year hiatus from fighting. Motivated by his own experience in purchasing a house in Seaford back in 2014, he enrolled in classes at the esteemed New York Real Estate Institute in Syosset and successfully obtained his license.

Following his final fight at Madison Square Garden in November 2021, Iaquinta made the decision to retire from professional fighting and wholeheartedly dedicate himself to the real estate industry.

While he acknowledges the obstacles that lie ahead, Iaquinta remains resolute in his determination to achieve success.

Al Iaquinta's Formidable Fight Record in the UFC

With an impressive fight record that showcases his tenacity and skill, Al Iaquinta's journey in the Octagon has been nothing short of remarkable. Having stepped into the UFC cage a total of 17 times, Iaquinta has consistently demonstrated his resilience and unwavering spirit.

With an outstanding record of 14 wins, including 6 victories by way of knockout, he has undoubtedly established himself as a formidable force within the lightweight division.

Throughout his career, Iaquinta has gone head-to-head with a plethora of top-tier opponents, solidifying his reputation as a true contender. His encounters with notable fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Donald Cerrone, and Kevin Lee have showcased his ability to hold his own against some of the division's most respected talents.

In 2019, 'Raging's clash with Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight Championship showcased his heart and resilience. Despite facing a dominant champion, Iaquinta's performance left a lasting impression on fans and critics alike.

In his last bout against Bobby Green at UFC 268, Iaquinta faced a setback. The defeat prompted him to reflect on his future in the sport. During his video podcast, "Call Me Al," Iaquinta openly contemplated retirement, acknowledging that his years of rigorous training and his performance in the fight indicated he may no longer be able to compete at the level he desires and hung his gloves.

