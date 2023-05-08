Al Iaquinta trolled Sean O’Malley after Merab Dvalishvili stole his jacket at UFC 288.

On May 6, Aljamain Sterling defended the UFC bantamweight championship against Henry Cejudo. Shortly after, O’Malley was brought into the octagon for a faceoff with Sterling for their fight later this year.

Before sizing up Sterling, O’Malley took off his jacket and handed it to Dvalishvili. ‘The Machine’ put the jacket on and stole the show by climbing the cage. Once ‘Sugar’ realized where his jacket was, the situation escalated when he demanded it back.

Later that night, O’Malley went on Twitter and joked about the situation:

“I gave my jacked to that guy I thought It was my coat boy”

Iaquinta commented on O’Malley’s tweet by saying:

“Dana get me my jacket back ” lmaooo

Iaquinta was also in the Octagon for the faceoff because he’s a training partner, coach, and close friend of Sterling’s. Although both teams are making jokes on Twitter, the tension will intensify after O’Malley and ‘Funk Master’ have an official date for their title fight.

Watch the faceoff between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley below:

Sean O’Malley wants to fight Aljamain Sterling in August

During his UFC 288 post-fight interview, Aljamain Sterling revealed that he wants to fight Sean O’Malley in September. Unfortunately for him, Dana White and the UFC have other plans.

White announced that Sterling vs. O’Malley is targeted for August 19 at UFC 292 in Boston. ‘Sugar’ responded to the potential date on Twitter by saying:

“See you guys in Boston”

O’Malley became the No.1 contender in the UFC bantamweight division with a split decision win against Petr Yan in October 2022. Since earning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, ‘Sugar’ has established a UFC record of 8-1, with his only hiccups being a loss against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera and a no-contest against Pedro Munhoz.

Meanwhile, Sterling has established himself as one of the greatest bantamweights of all time. After becoming the 135-pound king with a DQ win against Yan, ‘Funk Master’ has defeated Yan again, T.J. Dillashaw, and Henry Cejudo. If he can defeat O’Malley, the Longo and Weidman MMA affiliate would further his legacy and silence the doubters again.

