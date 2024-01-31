Former UFC vet shares hilarious reaction to Justin Gaethje's recent beardless look 

Justin Gaethje recently shared a new look with his trademark beard shaved off, prompting a former UFC fighter to react to his new look.

Gaethje is currently preparing for his fight against Max Holloway on the historic UFC 300 card. 'The Highlight' is preparing to fight a legend of the sport in Holloway and will look to defend BMF title against the Hawaiian.

The BMF champion recently appeared in an interview with ESPN MMA and was sporting a new beardless look. Former UFC fighter Derek Brunson had this to say about it:

"Beardless Gaethje !?!? Did he cut his super powers"

In the interview, Gaethje revealed that he cut his beard off because he was trying to maintain it and it got uneven so he decided to shave the whole thing off and start fresh.

In the interview, he also spoke about being a part of the historic UFC 300 card and how excited he was to defend his belt on such an important card against such a legendary opponent.

Rafael Fiziev talks about his loss to Justin Gaethje and claims eye poke was a determining factor in the fight

Rafael Fiziev is still not over his loss to Justin Gaethje. The pair fought at UFC 286 and went the distance, going to war for all three rounds. Gaethje won the fight via majority decision, but it's clear that Fiziev does not agree with the reaction. The Azerbaijan native had a lot to say about his loss. In an interview with The AllStar, he spoke about how an eye poke turned the tide of the fight. He said:

"He ran away from me 2 rounds. He started to win only after eye poke because my eye doesn't see anything. There was a big white circle on my right eye all fight...I didn't see anything with my right eye. So his fight went good only after eye poke and round three when I started to get tired. But he ran away two rounds you know."

Fiziev believes he is the only fighter to push Gaethje to his limits, and made him "run" for two rounds.