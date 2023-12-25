Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway for the BMF belt will go down at UFC 300, claims Chael Sonnen - "That announcement is coming soon"

UFC legend Chael Sonnen seems convinced that Justin Gaethje defending his BMF title against former featherweight champion Max Holloway is an unavoidable eventuality at the highly touted UFC 300 pay-per-view.

Holloway has in the past expressed his interest in taking on 'The Highlight.' However, Gaethje is now ever so close to a lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev and seems comfortable sitting out until the opportunity presents itself.

Regardless, 'The Bad Guy' believes Gaethje versus Holloway for the BMF strap would be a more alluring prospect for the monumental pay-per-view. During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, the 46-year-old said:

"He [Gaethje] is only willing to wait for Islam... because it's the title. Well, once you remind him you have a title too, and we would like you to defend it, all of a sudden, all of that is changed... There is only one guy [who called him out], which is Max Holloway."

Sonnen added:

"So, as we are starting to look at UFC 300... I'm not only going to tell you that the BMF is going to be defended, I'm going to go a step further and tell you, it had better be defended. That's the big prize, that's the one the boys want... Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway, that announcement is coming soon."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below (8:32):

Max Holloway explains hilarious reason for fighting Justin Gaethje

With the rumors mill churning out speculations of a potential Max Holloway-Justin Gaethje fight for the BMF title, an old interview of 'Blessed' sheds light on why he wants to take on the former interim lightweight champion.

During an interview with ESPN MMA, the featherweight legend said:

"Gaethje is funny but... I can say - 'brother, that one time you almost exposed me to the world on that scale', so come on, you've got to let me get that back."

Catch Max Holloway's comments on a fight against Justin Gaethje below:

For context, Holloway had to shed his clothes to make weight for his fight against Jose Aldo at UFC 218. However, things went awry as Gaethje, who was holding the towel for the Hawaiian, accidentally lifted it a bit too much, almost exposing the featherweight's private parts.

While the 32-year-old was only joking about getting back at Gaethje for the NSFW moment, a BMF title clash between the pair is an appealing prospect.