Former UFC women's champ wants Mike Perry in her corner as she hints at joining BKFC

Mike Perry has established himself as the face of the surging Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and fighters are now seeking out his aid as they look to transition into the sport. As she aims to begin a career in the BKFC ring, former UFC champion Cris Cyborg wants 'Platinum' to corner her in her potential debut.

The controversial brawler became a fan favorite during his time in the UFC but has soared to even greater heights since departing the promotion and finding work elsewhere. After a one-fight stint in boxing in which he was victorious, the 31-year-old found a new home and became an even bigger star in the bare-knuckle world.

In a post on social media, Cris Cyborg reiterated her interest in competing for BKFC and revealed that she would love to have Mike Perry in her corner for the bout.

Although Mike Perry hasn't responded to the request, it arguably seems like something he would be interested in as the lovable fighter always finds a way to capture the headlines.

Cyborg is regarded by many as the greatest women's MMA fighter of all time and has the resume and championship victories in each promotion she has competed to back up that claim.

Throughout her years in the sport, the Brazilian has showcased her dangerous striking which she believes will translate over to bare-knuckle well. Her overwhelming presence and devastating power are second to none as she has managed to claim 20 out of 26 wins by knockout in her illustrious career.

Who will stand in the way of the hypothetical Cris Cyborg and Mike Perry duo?

While Cris Cyborg will be a brilliant addition to the world of bare-knuckle boxing—especially with Mike Perry by her side—who is available and waiting for her to make her debut in the BKFC ring?

The South American will likely be thrust into the title picture upon her debut for the organization and will be a real threat to anybody who dares stand in front of her. Despite the positives, the promotion currently doesn't have a champion in the weight class she will be competing at.

Cyborg has spent her career in MMA fighting at 145 lbs and will likely transition that over to BKFC. The company has two female champions, but since they're strawweight and flyweight respectively, they would need to find a new opponent should they decide to contract the 37-year-old.

Poll : 0 votes