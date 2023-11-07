"Francis got everyone" - Ryan Garcia reacts to UFC eyeing him for Sean O'Malley's potential boxing debut

Sean O'Malley's boxing career likely won't kick off with Ryan Garcia.

Over the last few weeks, 'Sugar' has been teasing a potential move to the boxing ring. While he has previously spoken of his boxing dreams prior to this year, they now seem much more realistic given last month's event in Saudi Arabia.

In October, fans saw Francis Ngannou leave the UFC straight to the boxing ring, and nearly upset Tyson Fury. While 'The Predator' left that night with a split-decision loss, his performance impressed many. Naturally, fans began to look to other potential MMA fighters who could head to the ring.

However, don't expect to see Sean O'Malley boxing Ryan Garcia anytime soon. 'KingRy' was one of the names that the UFC bantamweight champion previously suggested could be a potential option in the future if he heads to the ring.

On Instagram Stories, the former interim lightweight champion responded to O'Malley. There, he joked that Ngannou has everyone wanting to test themselves, but he's not sure that he will face 'Sugar'. He wrote:

"Francis got everyone wanting to box [.] I'm on a mission, don't know if this is on the list tho"

Ryan Garcia vs. Sean O'Malley: What other options does 'Sugar' have?

While the UFC might have interest in Sean O'Malley boxing Ryan Garcia, they've already rejected two other names.

While 'Sugar' has enjoyed teasing a potential bout with 'KingRy', based on the latter's comments, it doesn't seem like it's going to happen. Garcia is currently booked to face Oscar Duarte next month and is already targeting bouts with names such as Teofimo Lopez.

Luckily for the UFC bantamweight champion, there are other big names he could face. For the last few weeks, he's been going back and forth with Devin Haney. 'The Dream' is set to return against Regis Prograis in December, but has shown interest in the bout.

However, Sean O'Malley won't be boxing Devin Haney in the future. During a recent video on his YouTube channel, he revealed the UFC rejected a boxing match with the champion, as well as Gervonta Davis. He stated:

“I talked to the UFC about potential boxing fights someday. They’re like, ‘Nobody knows how Devin Haney is, there’s a zero percent chance that fight happens. No one knows him’. Between him and Gervonta Davis, you go and ask a random person which one’s first they’d be like [I don’t know].”

