Francis Ngannou, Ariel Helwani, and others react to Jon Jones sending Stipe Miocic into retirement with spectacular spinning back kick

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, and many other MMA figures gave their take on Jon Jones' spectacular win against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. Additionally, Miocic announced his retirement from the sport.

Jones took on Miocic in a highly anticipated heavyweight title showdown in the main event of UFC 309, which took place this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The two were previously scheduled to meet at UFC 295 last year but the reigning champion pulled out of the title fight after suffering a pectoral muscle injury.

In his previous octagon outing at UFC 285, Jones claimed the vacant heavyweight title after securing a first-round submission win over Ciryl Gane. Meanwhile, Miocic was coming off a second-round title loss against Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.

Miocic's cardio and movement were systemically depleted by Jones' attacks throughout the fight. 'Bones' landed a spinning back kick to the body just as the former two-time champion seemed to be getting started with his offensive.

Miocic, who appeared to be hurt, took a knee as Jones continued to land ground and pound strikes, forcing the referee to call the fight off in the third round.

Helwani took to X and expressed his thoughts, writing:

''Jon Jones does it again. Spinning back kick to the body does it. Third round TKO. And then he does the Trump dance.''

Ngannou applauded Jones for his win, writing:

''Jones looked great out there tonight. Congrats Jonny boy. I see you''

Former UFC BMF title challenger Nate Diaz seemed impressed with Jones' spinning back kick, as he wrote:

''The kick''

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad wrote:

''Man that was nasty def broke ribs''

Check out more reactions below:

Following his loss, Miocic spoke to Joe Rogan during his in-ring interview and announced his retirement, saying:

''I'm done. I'm hanging them up. I'm retiring.''

Check out the post below (via UFC on TNT Sports' post on X):

