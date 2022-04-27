Francis Ngannou believes UFC sometimes hurts fighters without intending to and offers a possible solution

Francis Ngannou recently stated that the UFC often hurts their fighters unintentionally.

'The Predator' appeared on the True Geordie show and said nobody was representing the fighters at board meetings. The Cameroonian added that competitors should have a union or presence at a board meeting to share their problems. Here's what the heavyweight stated:

"I think the reason for this, fighters don't have anybody to speak for them.... Not even a union. Let's think about this, I mean I never been in a board meeting of a company, a big company. But let's just speculate. They're in a board meeting of a company. What would they do? They think for the benefit of the company. That's how every business work, right?"

Ngannou said fighter representation, at the very least, would be beneficial for the athletes:

"So, if in other hand, fighter is out there, and they have nobody to represent them, so, who would think for the fighter? Most of the time they would take the decision which is good for them. They don't even intend to hurt fighter, but he ends up hurting fighter. So, in my perspective, they should at least have a fighter, not like a fighter union but a fighter representation in the board meeting."

Watch Francis Ngannou talk to True Geordie:

Francis Ngannou might fight Tyson Fury in 2023

Ngannou was called to the ring by Tyson Fury after the Briton's win over Dillian Whyte this past weekend. The duo gave an interview and seemingly agreed to a clash in 2023. 'The Predator' even stated that it would be under hybrid rules with MMA gloves in the boxing ring.

Watch Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou appear for an interview:

However, Ngannou is still the UFC heavyweight champion and is yet to agree on terms with the promotion regarding a new contract. 'The Predator' will have to either run his contract out or sort out a new agreement to let him fight against 'The Gypsy King'.

The 35-year-old has been looking to step inside the boxing ring and secure a big pay-day for a while now. It is still unclear whether a clash between the heavyweight titans will materialize.

Edited by Phil Dillon