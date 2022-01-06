Francis Ngannou claims he will fight Tyson Fury "under any special rule set" after UFC 270

Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury have been going back and forth on Twitter recently.

In his latest post, Ngannou stated that once he is done with his fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, he is ready to face Fury under any condition specified by the Englishman:

"After I handle business on Jan. 22 I'll fight you under any special rule set you want. In a ring, an octagon or a phone booth."

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury you want to come in to my world calling me & wilder out to a boxing match. what i can guarantee you would be knocked out & also paid your highest purse to be so! so have a think 🤔 twitter.com/francis_nganno… you want to come in to my world calling me & wilder out to a boxing match. what i can guarantee you would be knocked out & also paid your highest purse to be so! so have a think 🤔 twitter.com/francis_nganno… After I handle business on Jan. 22 I'll fight you under any special rule set you want. In a ring, an octagon or a phone booth. twitter.com/Tyson_Fury/sta… After I handle business on Jan. 22 I'll fight you under any special rule set you want. In a ring, an octagon or a phone booth. twitter.com/Tyson_Fury/sta…

It all started when Fury posted a picture of himself and Ngannou, asking his followers whether they would be interested in a boxing fight between them with UFC gloves:

The Cameroonian had the following response to the tweet.

Fury then went on to claim that he would knock 'The Predator' out if they ever crossed paths inside the squared circle.

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou How about MMA rules with boxing gloves? I can do you that favor. twitter.com/Tyson_Fury/sta… How about MMA rules with boxing gloves? I can do you that favor. twitter.com/Tyson_Fury/sta… you want to come in to my world calling me & wilder out to a boxing match. what i can guarantee you would be knocked out & also paid your highest purse to be so! so have a think 🤔 twitter.com/francis_nganno… you want to come in to my world calling me & wilder out to a boxing match. what i can guarantee you would be knocked out & also paid your highest purse to be so! so have a think 🤔 twitter.com/francis_nganno…

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Ngannou stated that he wanted to test himself against the likes of Fury and Deontay Wilder before calling time on combat sports:

"I can't see myself how to retire without boxing... Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, I would like to test myself to their level, you know... And at the end of the day, it's just about throwing hands, you know, throwing punches, having a good delivery system to produce bombs, and I am sure if I deliver my own punches pretty good, I can make some damage."

Watch Francis Ngannou's interview with TMZ Sports below:

Francis Ngannou is set to fight Ciryl Gane on January 22

Francis Ngannou will face Ciryl Gane in a title unification bout at UFC 270. The two used to be teammates and training partners at MMA Factory in Paris. However, following his loss to Stipe Miocic in their first fight, Ngannou parted ways with coach Fernand Lopez and the gym.

Although Lopez used to train both fighters at one point, it is not a concern for Ngannou. The Cameroonian believes that since his departure from the gym, he has grown leaps and bounds and anything Lopez knows about him is a thing of the past.

On his YouTube channel, Ngannou also reacted to a recently released training footage that shows Gane getting the better of him. The UFC heavyweight champion felt the footage was released to make him look bad. However, he warned his opponent and his team that they have not seen him in his "beast mode".

Watch Francis Ngannou's reaction to the training footage of him and Gane:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Aziel Karthak