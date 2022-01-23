Francis Ngannou and Deiveson Figueiredo reportedly receive no win bonus for title victories at UFC 270

Francis Ngannou and Deiveson Figueiredo made a huge statement with their respective wins at UFC 270. However, neither of the two champions were awarded a win bonus for their massive victories on the night.

In the main event of UFC 270, 'The Predator' defeated interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane, via unanimous decision. Before Ngannou's big title defense, Figueiredo reclaimed the UFC flyweight title by beating Brandon Moreno in their trilogy showdown.

In the aftermath of the first pay-per-view of 2022, the disclosed payouts for the UFC 270 fighters were revealed by Jed I. Goodman on Twitter. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion reportedly received a total of $600K, with no added win bonus. Meanwhile, Ngannou's opponent on the night, Gane, received a total of $500K for show.

Deiveson Figueiredo received a total of $150K and was not handed a win bonus either. Whereas, former flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, was paid a total of $200K.

Check out the full list of UFC 270 purses below (No pay-per-view points are included in the following list):

Dana White blames Francis Ngannou's management for contract issues

Francis Ngannou's current contract with the UFC expires in December 2022 and it is no secret that the Cameroonian isn't on the best of terms with the organization at the moment.

In the aftermath of Ngannou's win at UFC 270, president Dana White was also not seen wrapping the title around the reigning heavyweight champion's waist. White, who also didn't show up at the post-fight press conference, recently spoke to TMZ Sports regarding 'The Predator's contract situation.

White stated that he isn't entirely sure how Ngannou's future will pan out with the promotion. The UFC president blamed the reigning heavyweight champion's management for the stalemate, even referring to his advisers as "the not so smart people around him."

"I was super high on Francis when he first came in here. And Francis and I have had our moments over the last several years. I bumped into him at dinner a few weeks ago and we had a good conversation. It was funny because we needed to talk and the universe made it happen. We'll see what happens. I don't blame Francis Ngannou as much as I blame the not so smart people around him," said Dana White.

Check out Dana White's interview with TMZ Sports below:

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for Ngannou. 'The Predator' could end up leaving the UFC for a potential boxing match at some point down the road.

