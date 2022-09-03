"My career doesn't depend on Tyson Fury"- Francis Ngannou talks about his potential boxing debut and when he wants to fight next

Francis Ngannou is the current heavyweight champion of the UFC. However, with his current contract set to expire at the end of this year, his future with the promotion looks unclear. Given the doubts over whether or not Ngannou will re-sign with the UFC, talks of boxing fights with the likes of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have emerged.

'The Predator' will be in attendance for this weekend's UFC event in Paris, where he was interviewed by ESPN MMA about a potential boxing match with Fury in the future. The UFC heavyweight champion had the following to say:

"My career doesn't depend on Tyson Fury or anyone else. My desire of boxing doesn't depend on Tyson Fury, so whether he is retired or not, I'm still going to do that. I still want a boxing match in my career, a few boxing matches."

'The Predator' went into his last bout against Ciryl Gane with a torn ACL, and following a successful surgery post-fight, he was asked when fans can expect a return. Ngannou said:

"I think more like beginning of next year, because I am five-and-a-half months post-surgery and I'm not very strong on that knee yet."

Watch Ngannou's interview with ESPN MMA below:

Francis Ngannou calls out the UFC for ripping off fighters with sponsorship deals

Fighter pay has been a contentious issue in the UFC for some time, and Francis Ngannou took to Twitter to call out the promotion for ripping off fighters through its current sponsorship deals.

Claiming to have lost out on a million dollars due to the company's current deal with Crypto.com, Ngannou suggested that the UFC allow fighters to have two individual sponsorships on their fight gear.

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou Fighters are ripped off with Sponsorship. It’s a huge source of revenue for us but the company keeps exploiting that for their own benefit. Fighters are ripped off with Sponsorship. It’s a huge source of revenue for us but the company keeps exploiting that for their own benefit.

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou I understand that the sport needs to look good with uniforms but we should at least have a right for a minimum of 2 approved sponsors for in the octagon. I understand that the sport needs to look good with uniforms but we should at least have a right for a minimum of 2 approved sponsors for in the octagon.

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou Last year I lost a deal of over a million dollars from a crypto exchange because the partnership with CRYPTO .COM

What do I got from it ? 🤔 Last year I lost a deal of over a million dollars from a crypto exchange because the partnership with CRYPTO .COMWhat do I got from it ? 🤔

Francis Ngannou's words will likely resonate with some fighters who have also lost out on potential sponsorship money over recent years. While the UFC continues to scale new heights, fighters such as Ngannou are becoming more vocal about their mistreatment and underpayment.

With his current contract winding down, 'The Predator' may look to test the waters of another promotion, or even another sport, if he does not feel that his value is being recognized by the UFC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak