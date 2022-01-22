Francis Ngannou details how he punched a man in his groin twice on the set of Jacka** Forever - "He was all red" 

Francis Ngannou is set to face off against Ciryl Gane in a title unification bout this weekend in the main event of UFC 270. However, 'The Predator' has also been in headlines as of late due to his role in the movie "Jacka** Forever", the latest film in the iconic Jacka** series.

The Cameroonian, who has the record for the hardest punch ever, was brought in to take part in one of the stunts. In classic Jacka** fashion, Ngannou was asked to punch a cast member in the groin twice, as the rest of the crew winced in sympathy.

Watch the video here:

In a recent interview with Michael Bisping for BT Sports, Ngannou was asked if he truly hit Ehren McGhehey as hard as he could.

The heavyweight champ stated:

"I did. So, actually I get there and I thought I gonna pretend. Dan like no bro, here is the real s***. It's tough. You have to do it. So I was nervous... The worst thing about it is like the first time when I was hitting, he moved. So I didn't really hit him in the balls. They say you have to start over. Like you have to really hit him. I'm like damn, really... It was crazy. He was all red. All his skin, he was all red."

Francis Ngannou insists there is no bad blood between him and Ciryl Gane

Much has been made of the supposed rivalry between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane on account of 'The Predator' leaving the MMA Factory for Xtreme Couture.

However, despite the way their history has been portrayed, Ngannou has nothing but respect for Gane.

According to 'The Predator':

"I have no problem with Ciryl personally. This is one of the things I don't like here. People try create stuff. Big beef. Where there are not. Personally, I can't say anything bad about Ciryl. I don't know him so well but for the most that I know him, I can't say anything bad about him."

Check out Francis Ngannou's full interview with BT Sports below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Watch: Who will win the biggest fight of 2022?

Edited by David Andrew