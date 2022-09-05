"This event should have been in a stadium" - Francis Ngannou explains why 'historical' UFC Paris should have been in a bigger venue

While discussing the UFC's debut in France, Francis Ngannou singled out 'two-decades of frustration' as to why the event should have been held in a much bigger stadium.

'The Predator' sat in attendance at UFC Paris and witnessed the unbelievable headliner between his two division rivals live. Ciryl Gane came out on top against Tai Tuivasa in what should be considered one of the greatest heavyweight clashes in recent times, with the Frenchman potentially solidifying a shot at the title next.

Despite loving every minute of the event, Francis Ngannou opened up on what could have made it much better and created more history in the process, while speaking with Megan Olivi.

"To be honest, I think this event should have been in a stadium because the entire community [has] been waiting for MMA to be legalized in France for about two decades. There was a lot of frustration, so today, people are here not just for the sport, not just for the event, but also for the history. It's kind of like a historical moment for the sport in France, so that's why I think we need a way, way bigger place like this to host the event, but you know, it was a great event."

UFC Paris was an outstanding event filled with great matchups, some huge finishes, and a handful of fantastic fights. In what was a fairy-tale night for French MMA, every single French athlete on the card got their hand raised and fought for a win on home turf.

Check out what Francis Ngannou had to say about the UFC event in the video below:

Who will Francis Ngannou face on his UFC return?

With there is still some time until Francis Ngannou makes another appearance inside the octagon, the UFC heavyweight champion will be keeping a close eye on his division. But who will confront him upon his return?

The weightclass is filled with killers all vying for a shot at the title. With the rumored addition of Jon Jones, the heavyweight landscape could look completely different for when the Cameroonian makes his comeback.

Ciryl Gane, Curtis Blaydes, Tom Aspinall, Sergei Pavlovich, and Stipe Miocic are all viable options for Ngannou. But with the uncertainty surrounding the division, the 35-year-old champion could be in for a few surprises when he returns to defend his throne.

