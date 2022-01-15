Francis Ngannou says he might take half of UFC 270 fight purse in bitcoin

Francis Ngannou has revealed that he is considering taking half of his UFC 270 fight purse in bitcoin. The UFC heavyweight champion is set to make his first title defense on January 22nd as he takes on interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.

Ngannou recently took to Twitter to reveal that he has been talking to his friends and family about bitcoin. Considering how big cryptocurrency has gotten over the past few years, Francis Ngannou certainly wants to be a part of the trend.

Ngannou has said that he might jump on the cryptocurrency wagon by taking half of his fight purse in Bitcoin. Expressing his belief in the cryptocurrency, the Cameroonian tweeted:

"Been talking with my family and friends in the crypto space. #Bitcoin is huge in Africa and I’m thinking of taking half my fight purse in it. Bitcoin is the future and I’m a believer @ufc #ufc270"

Francis Ngannou claims he will be a different fighter against Ciryl Gane

Ciryl Gane is considered to be Ngannou's toughest challenge so far. Thanks to his nimble footwork and all round skills, Gane has been able to overcome every single one of his opponents. Many people believe Ngannou will struggle against 'Bon Gamin' because of the same.

@Ciryl_Gane is confident just days out from "I have more skills than him!"@Ciryl_Gane is confident justdays out from #UFC270 "I have more skills than him!"@Ciryl_Gane is confident just 1️⃣0️⃣ days out from #UFC270! https://t.co/CkevqYItOD

However, the UFC heavyweight champion is determined to show why he's the champion. During an interview with UFC's Megan Olivi, Ngannou stated that he'll be a completely different fighter. He said:

“I think I’m up to something. I’m cooking something that I’m gonna surprise people with. They think they have seen a lot of my tools, but I’m coming up with something. Having those short fights never really gives me the opportunity to showcase what I’m capable of. And I think this might be the opportunity. And I’m getting ready for that, January 22nd. It’s gonna be like a complete different fighter in the best way."

Watch Francis Ngannou’s interview with Megan Olivi below:

'The Predator' seems confident in his abilities ahead of the highly anticipated showdown. It is worth noting that Ngannou looked much more calm and collected than usual in his rematch against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260.

It will be interesting to see how the Cameroonian deals with Ciryl Gane's speed and movement in his first title defense.

Edited by David Andrew