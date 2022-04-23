Francis Ngannou poses with Miesha Tate's kids - "The Baddest Man on the Planet is really just a gentle giant!"

Holding the UFC heavyweight title doesn’t mean that Francis Ngannou can't tap into his more gentle side. Fellow UFC fighter Miesha Tate posted a photo of ‘The Predator’ holding her children in his arms.

The two fighters met at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. From the looks of things, Miesha Tate took the kids with her to the training facility, where the three of them bumped into Ngannou.

The former UFC bantamweight champion took the opportunity to take a photo with the Cameroonian, which she posted on Twitter.

"The Baddest Man on the Planet is really just a gentle giant! With Amaia, Dax, and the Champ @francis_ngannou at the @UFCPI"

Check out the tweet below:

Miesha Tate @MieshaTate

Francis Ngannou came to Las Vegas to undergo knee surgery followed by long-term rehab at the UFC Performance Institute (PI). He underwent the procedure back in March, this included ACL reconstruction and MCL repair.

Ngannou's rehab takes place at the aforementioned UFC PI which was created to serve fighters as a place to train, heal and get any kind of health advice from a wide selection of specialists.

'The Predator' last fought at UFC 270 back in January. He successfully defended UFC world heavyweight title against his former training partner Ciryl Gane.

This was the Cameroonian's sixth consecutive win. During his preparation for 'Bon Gamin', Ngannou suffered a knee injury, which he decided to take care of after the bout.

Now, due to his absence, the UFC is considering putting another interim title on the line. As per Dana White, the promotion is looking to book Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic for the same.

Francis Ngannou insists that his fight with Tyson Fury will happen

Francis Ngannou is convinced that his boxing bout against heavyweight megastar Tyson Fury will be realized. The popular consensus is that ‘The Predator’ will have to face Fury outside the UFC in the boxing ring.

The Ciryl Gane fight was the final one on Ngannou’s current UFC contract. Additionally, the duration of the contract expires this December. During his appearance on the Patrick Bet-David podcast, 'The Predator' addressed his future and said:

“I haven’t made a plan yet. And also, we have a contract situation to figure out. But I wanna point out the fact that whether it’s Tyson Fury or whatever, it can still happen under the UFC. When I said I wanna box or I wanna fight Tyson Fury, that doesn’t exclude the UFC. It can still be under the UFC as long as we have a good contract; respectful term that’s been agreed by everybody, I think everything is possible.”

Tyson Fury will defend his WBC Heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte on Saturday, April 23 at Wembley Stadium in London. 'The Gypsy King' is expected to announce his retirement from boxing after the bout.

Watch Ngannou’s appearance on the PBD Podcast below:

