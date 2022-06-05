Francis Ngannou questions the outcome of Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik clash - "Early stoppage?" 

Francis Ngannou seemingly believes that the Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik fight was stopped early. The Volkov-Rozenstruik heavyweight bout headlined tonight’s UFC Vegas 56 event. The fight witnessed both striking savants have their moments on the feet.

While Volkov initially managed to keep his Surinamese foe at bay with his long-range striking, Rozenstruik eventually caught the Russian with a solid left hand and followed up with a flurry of strikes.

'Drago' defended well, disengaged, and craftily stalked Rozenstruik along the fence. He then landed a thunderous right hand that rocked Rozenstruik. Volkov then proceeded to relentlessly swarm Rozenstruik.

After Volkov knocked Rozenstruik down and started attacking him with ground strikes, referee Herb Dean immediately stepped in and waved off the fight. However, 'Bigi Boy' instantly got back to his feet and appeared to protest the stoppage. The official verdict was a first-round TKO win for Volkov.

On that note, Francis Ngannou has now chimed in with his take on the stoppage in the Volkov-Rozenstruik clash. ‘The Predator’ indicated that the fight should’ve continued in a tweet:

“Early stoppage?”

Jairzinho Rozenstruik on a potential superfight between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury

Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Francis Ngannou have faced one another in the past, clashing inside the octagon in 2020 in a fight that Ngannou won via first-round KO. Intriguingly, Rozenstruik recently discussed Ngannou’s potential crossover to boxing and the UFC star’s possible superfight with boxing legend Tyson Fury.

Francis Ngannou, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, is currently on an injury hiatus. He’s expected to return no sooner than 2023. Furthermore, Ngannou has consistently maintained that he won’t re-sign with the UFC unless he’s given a pay raise and allowed to compete in the sport of boxing as well.

In April of this year, Ngannou appeared in the ring after Fury’s win over Dillian Whyte. 'The Predator' and 'The Gypsy King' verbally agreed to face one another in a mixed-rules fight, which is expected to be a boxing match contested with 4-ounce MMA gloves.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA

Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury in a boxing ring with MMA gloves. Hybrid rules. That's the pitch. Wow. #FuryWhyte Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury in a boxing ring with MMA gloves. Hybrid rules. That's the pitch. Wow. #FuryWhyte https://t.co/lAnGPuSrX7

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Rozenstruik recently addressed this and explained that in boxing, Fury would tire out Ngannou and eventually stop him.

Regardless, ‘Bigi Boy’ insinuated that Ngannou could do the same to Fury in MMA. Opening up about whether he sees Fury beating Ngannou in their mixed-rules fight, Rozenstruik said:

“Yeah, I think so, boxing-wise. MMA is different. You can take him [Fury] down, wear him out on the ground, and then get him back up. All his arms are limp. He can’t punch. That’s different. But boxing-wise, it’s a different game.”

