Francis Ngannou does not seem downtrodden about his home nation's defeat in the opening game of their FIFA World Cup campaign. 'The Predator' took to Twitter in the aftermath of Cameroon's 1-0 defeat to Switzerland and said that hope has not been lost.

Cameroon conceded a goal three minutes into the second half and were unable to mount an offense strong enough to overcome the Swiss defense.

Francis Ngannou was forced to wake up at 2 a.m. to watch the match. Despite the inconvenient watching hours and the fact that Cameroon lost, Ngannou still believes that they can qualify from the group stage.

'The Predator' tweeted the following after Cameroon's loss to Switzerland:

"We lost the game but not the hope. #FIFAWorldCup"

Cameroon have a tough group, with Serbia and Brazil the other two teams in Group G.

The South Americans are the World Cup favorites at this stage, and it would take something special for Cameroon to qualify for the round of 16.

Francis Ngannou won't beat Jon Jones if they fight in March 2023, according to Henry Cejudo

Francis Ngannou is in the final stages of the recovery process after having surgery to repair a torn ACL ligament in his knee. As 'The Predator' inches his way back to full fitness, talks of his next opponent have begun to take place.

Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou has been hypothesized on many occasions. It now appears that the two fighters may finally get to meet in the octagon, after Jones' fight with Stipe Miocic fell through several months ago.

Henry Cejudo recently shared his opinion on the matchup between 'The Predator' and 'Bones'. Cejudo believes that Jones will have too many weapons for Ngannou to deal with, particularly if they fight as soon as March 2023.

'Triple C' broke down the potential fight on his YouTube channel:

"I think Jon Jones is too much, too smart of a competitor, number one. He has too many tools as a fighter number two... If I could put my money on it, I have to go Jon Jones. Anybody that doubts that man, you guys must know something I don't."

